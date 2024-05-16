Mitchell woman heads to Miss America Volunteer Pageant

May 16—MITCHELL — A 21-year-old Mitchell woman has been crowned Miss South Dakota Volunteer 2024.

Laney Titze is preparing to represent South Dakota nationally at the Miss America Teen Volunteer pageant in Jackson, Tennessee, June 16-22.

Titze will be competing for scholarships and the job of Miss Volunteer America.

The Miss Volunteer America organization's mission statement is represented by the 5 points of the crown (S.E.R.V.E): scholarship, education, responsibility, volunteerism, and empowerment. The competition consists of interview, talent, evening gown, and fitness.

"I have had many opportunities to volunteer with different organizations since I was a kid, and volunteering is important to me because I can help fulfill needs in my community and state," Titze said. "I feel blessed to have the opportunity to represent the state of South Dakota at nationals this summer and meet the rest of the state titleholders who are also making an impact through volunteerism!"

Titze started the nonprofit Art For All, Inc, which has been her platform during her time of service. She has been traveling across the state of South Dakota to present on arts education.

Titze is currently a student at Dakota Wesleyan University and is majoring in elementary and special education with an endorsement in English as a second language. She is the daughter of Mike and Cindy Titze.

Those interested in learning more about the Miss South Dakota Volunteer pageant can visit

missvolunteeramerica.net

.