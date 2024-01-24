Mitchell Middle School's Crothers, Puetz headed to all-state band performances

Jan. 23—MITCHELL — A pair of Mitchell Middle School band students will get a chance to put their talents on display when they participate in a pair of all-state band performances in Mitchell.

Eliza Puetz, an eighth-grader at Mitchell Middle School, and Mitchell Crothers, a seventh-grade student, will both participate in the 25th Annual South Dakota Middle School All-State Band when it comes to Mitchell in early March.

Puetz, who plays the trumpet ,and Crothers, who plays saxophone, have been hard at work practicing for their audition and performance since they received the audition music last year. It will be the first time either of them have played with the all-state band in their years in middle school, and their instructor at the school couldn't be more proud.

"They both auditioned for All-State Band back in December. The music came out last April and they practiced a little bit over the summer and then we started really hitting it in September and October," said Joel Van Peursem, instructor of bands at Mitchell Middle School. "Both of them take private lessons as well, so their private lesson teachers helped 100% with that process outside of band rehearsals."

Puetz has been playing her instrument since fifth grade. She gravitated toward the instrument on the advice of her mother, who said the trumpet was a versatile instrument that could be used to play a variety of different styles of music.

"My mom thought that it was very versatile, because you can be in an orchestra or jazz band or marching band," Puetz said.

Auditions for the South Dakota All-State Middle School Band consists of playing a group of etudes and scales as opposed to playing the actual music the band will play in concert. Successful auditioners receive the actual concert music later after their audition.

Puetz had auditioned for the all-state band in the past but this was her first year successfully completing the process. The audition process itself can be a little nerve-wracking, but she found the old saying "practice makes perfect" holds true in efforts like this.

"(The audition music) was fun, and I like the songs this year. But they took a lot of work to practice and get perfect," Puetz said.

Crothers will participate in the South Dakota Middle School All-State Band along with Puetz and will also take part in the South Dakota Middle School All-State Jazz Band, having successfully auditioned for both groups this year. The All-State Jazz Band is also scheduled to host a concert in Mitchell in early February.

Crothers said he enjoys the saxophone, but he chose it as his instrument of choice partially out of convenience.

"My uncle had a spare one, so it was free, so that's one thing," Crothers said. "But I also thought they were kind of cool."

Crothers went through the same general audition process for the South Dakota Middle School All-State Band as Puetz, but the jazz band audition was a little different. With that band, those auditioning are actually given the actual concert music with which to audition.

There is also a shorter timeline associated with the jazz band audition, which can add a bit of pressure to the process.

"For All-State Jazz Band, we had the music before the audition, but I only started practicing it maybe a month or three weeks beforehand," Crothers said. "I was a lot more nervous practicing for the jazz band because of the time crunch."

Van Peursem is extremely proud of both students' accomplishments. He noted Puetz had put in the necessary long periods of practice to find success and Crothers has continued to improve his improv jazz solos as part of his work.

The instructor said there are about 180 students at Mitchell Middle School involved in band, a number that has continued to grow over the last few years. He estimated the participation number is up by 40 to 50 students since last year and up by about 90 from two years ago.

When it comes to students making All-State Band or All-State Jazz Band, it can vary from year to year. He said about 11 students auditioned for All-State band this year with Puetz and Crothers both making it through the process. On the jazz band side, he said about five students auditioned with only Crothers making it. Some years no students make it, so successful auditions are to be praised, he said.

Both students are setting an example showing the benefits of participating not only in middle school band, but other high-level state groups like All-State Band and Jazz Band. Getting through the audition process is not easy, but succeeding shows hard work can pay off and you can learn something at the same time.

"I tell all the students, if they audition and go through the process that you're going to learn something from it. So I try to encourage as many students as possible to audition," Van Peursem said. "The problem is once they see the scales and etudes, it normally scares some of them away. So it takes hard work and dedication, and that's what both of these guys have. They have the drive to do it."

The South Dakota All-State Jazz Band will perform at the Mitchell Performing Arts Center Friday and Saturday, Feb. 2 and 3, with music scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. The performance will feature two big bands directed by Brian Hanegan and Drew Balta. The band traditionally features the best middle school jazz students from across the state in two big bands.

The 25th Annual South Dakota Middle School All-State Band will perform in Mitchell Saturday, March 2 at the Mitchell Performing Arts Center. That concert is also scheduled to begin at 3 p.m., and will feature over 200 students from across the state. The group will perform in two separate bands under the direction of Randall Standridge and Larry Petersen.

Both concerts are presented by the South Dakota Music Education Association. The state association is an affiliate of the National Association for Music Education. The SDMEA has over 400 members and is the largest association of instructional musicians in the state catering to the needs of band, choral, general music and orchestral teachers.