Mistrial declared in child corruption case of ex-Crestwood band director

Sep. 21—WILKES-BARRE — The two-day Luzerne County trial of former Crestwood band director Theron Roberts on child corruption offenses ended in a mistrial when a jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict Thursday night.

Judge David W. Lupas declared a mistrial after he inquired with the jury — seven women and five men — about their deliberations, which began at 3:10 p.m. and ended with them being deadlocked at 8:17 p.m.

Roberts, 40, was charged by Wright Township police in December 2021, after a female alleged in February 2020 that he had grabbed her buttocks and threatened her in September or October 2019. The female was in the high school band and was 14 at the time of the alleged incident.

Lupas declared the jury deadlocked after two deliberation attempts.

The jury first notified Lupas at 5:55 p.m. they were unable to reach a unanimous verdict on charges of institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors and two counts of indecent assault.

Lupas sent the jury back to resume deliberating until the jury announced they were unable to reach an agreement on the four charges, resulting in the judge declaring a mistrial.

If a decision is made to retry the case, the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office has one year to reschedule Roberts' second trial, since he is free on $25,000 unsecured bail. If Roberts were jailed, the second trial would have to be held within 120 days.

Deputy Attorney General Julia Jacobs Van Leeuwen prosecuted and attorneys Frank W. Nocito and Philip Gelso represented Roberts.

Van Leeuwen relied on the testimony of the woman, who said she met Roberts when she was in the 7th grade and he gave her one-on-one music lessons. During the lessons, she said Roberts placed his hand on her thigh, making her feel uncomfortable.

She also testified Roberts made lewd comments about band instruments during her time with the band.

As they left the band room for outside practice in September or October 2019, she testified Roberts grabbed her buttocks and threatened her not to tell anyone.

Van Leeuwen described Roberts' behavior toward the woman as "grooming."

Nocito's strategy focused on tensions between the Crestwood Band Parents Association — for which the woman's mother was a board officer — and Roberts over communication and planning.

Nocito argued the woman did not report the alleged buttocks grab until months later, on Feb. 20, 2020, when Roberts was facing disciplinary actions after the school investigated claims he brushed the woman's body with his hand while removing hair from her band uniform and sash.

"Parents would do anything to get rid of the band director they didn't like," Nocito said during his closing argument.

In describing the lateness of reporting the alleged incident, Van Leeuwen said the woman was 14-years-old, learning about life, and was scared and confused.