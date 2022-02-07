Missy Peregrym and Husband Tom Oakley Expecting Second Baby Together: 'New Babe This Summer'

Missy Peregrym Instagram

Missy Peregrym is pregnant!

On Instagram Sunday, the 39-year-old FBI star announced she is expecting with a reveal video starring her son Otis, 2 next month.

Debuting her bump in a black long sleeve top with matching leggings, Peregrym watched as Otis tapped her belly with increasingly harder pats. Bursting into laughter after a particularly painful whack, Peregrym's husband Tom Oakley (who was off-camera) told their toddler "Gentle, buddy."

"Gentle," Otis repeated while wandering away, which elicited more giggles from his mom.

"My best effort at an 'adorable' announcement 😂," Peregrym captioned the clip. "Come on, I don't have time for that.

"What I will always have time for, is this family, and I'm psyched that we are adding a new babe this summer blah blah blah ❤️," she continued, adding the hashtag #ripsleep.

The Stick It alum and her Australian actor husband welcomed Otis in March 2020 in New York City. Speaking with PEOPLE in April 2021, the star opened up about how spending much of her first year of motherhood in isolation amid the COVID crisis was challenging.

"Any first-time mom going through this I have a lot of empathy for, because it's already scary and you have no idea what you're doing and then to not have the regular support. ... They usually would be able to get together with other moms, with other children," Peregrym told PEOPLE. "I have a lot of space in my heart for [other new mothers]. When I see them in the street, I'm like, 'How are you doing?'"

She was able to find the silver lining in an unprecedented time, however – more quality time with her family.

"I had no FOMO — no one was doing anything!" she said.

On Halloween this year, the family of three all dressed up as Ted Lasso from the Apple TV+ series starring Jason Sudeikis.

"Happy Halloween!" Peregrym wrote on Instagram, adding the hashtag #otishateshalloween as Oakley held their screaming son.