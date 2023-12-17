‘Mission: Impossible’ Star Shares Biggest Lesson Of Tom Cruise’s Legendary Work Ethic

Rebecca Ferguson has joined the long queue of co-stars and creators lining up to doff their caps to Tom Cruise’s extraordinary work ethic.

Ferguson has become a fixture of the Mission: Impossible franchise since 2015, starring as daredevil secret agent Isla Faust in Rogue Nation, Fallout and Dead Reckoning Part One, with the follow-up due for release in 2025.

The Swedish-English actress told Radio Times magazine of the infectious nature of Cruise’s enthusiasm on the rest of his cast and crew. She explained:

“He’s a happy, excited, professional movie star. He’s kind, wonderful and driven, and gave me the most incredible opportunities.”

She went on:

“He expects the best of everyone. That’s probably the one thing I’ve really taken with me. If you can’t deliver, that’s fine, you always look for other solutions. But he’s the first one on set and the last one out. If you ask that everyone be their best selves, you need to deliver that for yourself. And he does.”

Ferguson is on very different duties this Christmas, narrating a brand new series, Wild Scandinavia, a three-parter from the BBC’s Natural History Unit filmed over two and a half years, looking at flora, fauna and wildlife from Sweden’s forests and Norway’s frozen landscapes to Denmark’s shores and Iceland’s volcanoes.

The actress told the magazine she’d grown up in Sweden watching David Attenborough’s landmark nature documentaries over and over again. She said that, when the offer to voice this series came, “I nearly fell off the chair with excitement.”

