'Mission: Impossible 6': Watch Tom Cruise flying a helicopter for breathtaking new stunt

Tom Cruise might just be the hardest working actor in Hollywood.

A new featurette for his movie Mission: Impossible – Fallout goes behind-the-scenes of a daring stunt which he learned to actually fly a helicopter for.

Cruise put in 2000 hours of flight training in order to ready himself for a huge action sequence which sees him pilot a chopper through some pretty rocky mountains and even a 360 degrees downward spiral.

You can hear Tom in the video saying “s**t” repeatedly as he takes a nosedive during the aerial sequence.

They developed rigs to hard-mount cameras to the helicopter’s nose so you can see that the actor is actually piloting the chopper and not a stunt pilot.

For many years, Cruise has tried to do as many of his own stunts as possible, but he suffered an injury on the set of the Mission: Impossible sequel while jumping from one building to another.

The actor, who is playing Ethan Hunt for the sixth time, managed to break his foot which caused production to halt for a few months while he recovered.

He said on The Graham Norton Show, “I was chasing Henry and was meant to hit the side of the wall and pull myself over but the mistake was my foot hitting the wall.

“I knew instantly my ankle was broken and I really didn’t want to do it again so just got up and carried on with the take. I said, ‘It’s broken. That’s a wrap. Take me to hospital.'”

He also said that his ankle was still healing but he and the crew continued production on the film to ensure it was ready for its July 26 release date.





