Missing Student Riley Strain's Last Text Message Revealed as Parents Express Frustration with Search

Riley Strain's last text message was apparently sent to a woman, who was checking in on him the night he disappeared, according to loved ones

Body camera footage released Monday showed a Nashville police officer briefly encountering Strain on Gay Street shortly before the 22-year-old went missing

Strain's family is becoming increasingly frustrated with authorities as the investigation nears the two week mark

The last text message Riley Strain sent before he went missing has been revealed as the search for the University of Missouri student continues.

The 22-year-old student sent his last text message to a woman he was seeing, who had asked Strain how he was doing the night he disappeared, family friend Chris Dingman told NewsNation on Monday.

In response, Strain wrote back, “Good lops,” according to Dingman.

The family friend mentioned that the woman had a difficult time deciphering the message, and even went to the internet to seek clarification.

In a separate interview, Michelle Whiteid, Strain’s mother, told NewsNation she was “not sure” who the woman is. “He’s got several friends that are female, male. I don’t know the individual he talked to at that time,” she added.

It has been a week-and-a-half since Strain’s disappearance on March 8. The Delta Chi fraternity member was last seen on surveillance footage just before 10 p.m. that evening, a short time after Strain was asked to leave country music star Luke Bryan’s bar in Nashville.

New body camera footage was released Monday of a Nashville police officer briefly encountering Strain on Gay Street shortly before his disappearance. It is unclear why it took over a week for authorities to release the footage.

Both Dingman and Strain’s parents told NewsNation they have become frustrated with the investigation, including the delays in releasing certain footage.

Chris Whiteid, Strain’s stepfather, said they only got to see the footage after requesting a meeting on Friday afternoon.

“We had not seen anything or really heard from them too much throughout the week the previous week. So we were getting frustrated, we wanted to see what they had,” he added.

The family was particularly upset after Strain’s bank card was found by two women on an embankment near the Cumberland River, an area that was extensively searched by volunteers in the days prior to the discovery.

“We’ve heard multiple people that have tried to call crime-stoppers and leave tips and been told they don’t know anything about a Riley Strain case,” Chris said. “So, lots of confusion. We’re struggling. We’re 10 days in, you know? It’s disheartening.”

In addition to police's search for Strain, the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission is investigating if the Missouri college student was overserved before he disappeared. In a statement shared with PEOPLE on Friday, the TC Restaurant Group, which oversees Bryan’s establishment, said they are in communication with the Commission and providing “any records needed to aid the investigation.” The statement added that their records show that, while at the bar, “he purchased and was served one alcoholic drink and two waters.”

His family previously told PEOPLE they're "not leaving" until they find Strain.

"We're looking for you," Chris said in an interview last week. "We know you're out there.



