Missing Ex-NFL Star Sergio Brown Resurfaces After Mother Found Dead

Missing ex-NFL star Sergio Brown has resurfaced after his mother was found dead. On Monday (Sept. 18), the former New England Patriot took to Instagram to address his whereabouts.

He dismissed reports labeling him missing as “fake news” and claimed the FBI played a part in his mother’s death. The bizarre video was also posted to social media from an account named “intplayerwithapassport” and not Brown’s official IG account.

“Fake news, fake news,” he began. “It has to be the FBI that came into my house on Bob Marley’s death day. With the 511 haze and gas — unwarranted. They kidnapped me twice from my home. The Maywood, Ill. Police Department… it had to be the FBI or the Maywood Police.”

“I thought my mama was on vacation. That’s f**king fake news. She’s retired. And you want to come to me? FBI had to do it, they got the power to do some sh*t like that. What the f**k is going on? That’s fake news.”

Sources close to The Shaderoom expresses that the former football player may be in Mexico. The outlet also stated that the man may be “suffering from some mental health issues.”

Brown, 35, and his mother Myrtle Brown, 73, had previously been reported missing in Maywood. Sergio’s brother, Nick, posted to his IG on Saturday (Sept. 16) to declare he was actively searching for his brother and mother. “Folks my mom Myrtle Brown and brother Sergio Brown are missing,” he typed. “I’m not waiting another hour. Please share! If you see them or one of them please let me or the Maywood Police Office know!!”

A day after his post, Myrtle was found dead in the Addison Creek Reservoir — less than 100 yards from her house.

“It’s a sad but hopeful time, and we will all get through this together. Mom always told me, ‘tough times don’t last,’ and our last conversation about tough times being temporary is my beacon of hope,” Nick typed in his follow-up post after his mom’s death. “Mom, thank you for being strong, caring, diligent, fancy, funny, and for saving my art. I won’t let you down. My brother Sergio is still missing. If anyone knows where he is I want him to know that I love you and please come home.”

During his time in the NFL, Sergio Brown played for the Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, and the Patriots.

