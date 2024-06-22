Miss Wisconsin Teen 2024 crowned as Miss Wisconsin Competition finals set for Saturday evening in Oshkosh

Miss Wisconsin Teen 2024 Ella Bey of Pewaukee is coronated June 21, 2024, on the stage of Alberta Kimball Auditorium at Oshkosh West High School in Oshkosh.

OSHKOSH – Miss Wisconsin Teen 2024 is Ella Bey of Pewaukee.

The 15-year-old swept the title from a field of 23 contestants Friday night at Alberta Kimball Auditorium at Oshkosh West High School, which will also be the venue for the finals of the Miss Wisconsin Competition that starts at 4 p.m. Saturday.

About Miss Wisconsin Teen and 2024's winner

The Miss Wisconsin’s Teen Competition is a state affiliate of Miss America’s Teen. It is the “little sister” competition to the Miss Wisconsin Competition. Miss Wisconsin’s Teen is a scholarship-based program that gives teens the chance to earn college scholarships.

Competing as Miss Foot of the Lakes, Bey receives $3,000 in scholarships along with other gifts and awards, including the chance to compete for the title of Miss America’s Teen 2025.

During the talent phase of the competition, Bey performed a contemporary dance. She is an award-winning dancer who has been training since age 3.

Her Community Service Initiative is Special Times ~ Special Friends (STSF). It seeks to partner teens with youth in the community living with disabilities in activities of mutual interest, inspiring kindness and doing good for others. She is motivated in this mission by her younger sister, who lives with the rare genetic condition Prader-Willi syndrome.

Miss Harbor Cities Teen finalists and scholarship awards

Miss Wisconsin Teen 2024 Ella Bey of Pewaukee is center with Miss Wisconsin Teen 2024 finalists.

Rounding out the top five in the competition were: first runner-up Miss Harbor Cities’ Teen, Katherine Vadney of Manitowoc, who will receive an $800 scholarship; second runner-up Miss Madison’s Teen, Natalie Popp of Fitchburg who will receive a $700 scholarship; third runner-up Miss Northern Lights’ Teen, Ruby Marti of Wisconsin Rapids who will win a $600 scholarship; and fourth runner-up, Miss Oak Creek’s Teen Carly Doome of Oak Creek, who will win a $500 scholarship.

All non-finalists receive $100, plus additional ancillary awards and scholarships. Total scholarships awarded to this year’s contestants in the 2024 Miss Wisconsin’s Teen Competition totaled more than $8,500, plus more than $30,000 in scholarships being awarded to contestants in the Miss Wisconsin Competition.

About the Miss Wisconsin Competition finals

Reigning Miss Wisconsin Lila Szyryj (second from left) posing with preliminary winners (from left) Miss Northern Lights Mandi Genord (Talent), Miss Great Lakes Willow Newell and Miss Racine Christel Rivera (Evening Wear).

A field of 29 contestants in the Miss Wisconsin Competition will be reduced to the top 11 candidates on Saturday when they will compete again in all onstage phases of the competition — Talent, Evening Wear, and Lifestyle and Fitness — to see who will be crowned Miss Wisconsin 2024.

The final competition starts at 4 p.m. Saturday with coronation slated for 7 p.m. Saturday, also on the stage at the Alberta Kimball Auditorium at Oshkosh West High School.

For tickets or more details, go to https://www.misswisconsin.org/.

