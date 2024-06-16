Miss White River Camille Cathey wins 2024 Miss Arkansas competition

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After months of preparations, a new Miss Arkansas was crowned Saturday night, as Miss White River Camille Cathey took home the top honors.

Cathey is a native of Wynne and she has been working hard in her first year of law school but is looking to find victory in a different kind of court.

Camille’s service initiative is Proudly Volunteer, and she has experience helping a lot of people after spending the past summer working as a nanny to a family of four.

The winner was chosen after the top two was narrowed down between Cathey and Miss University of Central Arkansas Kennedy Holland.

She is succeeding Stuttgart’s Cori Keller in representing the Natural State and will now be competing in the Miss America competition against competitors from around the country.

The Miss Arkansas Scholarship Program is dedicated to providing scholarships for young women to continue their education.

Since 1932, the organization has helped thousands of young women, and in the last five years alone, they have awarded over $1 million in scholarships to candidates.

To learn more about Miss Arkansas, visit online at MissArkansas.org.

