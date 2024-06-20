Miss Volunteer America pageant returns to Jackson for third year

In its third year, the Miss Volunteer America pageant returns to Jackson where 50 women from across the country compete for the crown.

MVA Founder and CEO Allison DeMarcus was the evening host of the beauty and glamour that graced the Carl Perkins Civic Center stage.

Along with presenting sponsor Sherri Hill, new to this year’s program are the organization’s national partnerships with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and The Salvation Army, which MVA Chief Executive Officer Scott Hilburn says the organization is excited about.

“We’re so fortunate to have one of the senior leaders of the Salvation Army from their executive office serving on our judges panel this year,” Hilburn said.

Miss New York Volunteer Cassandra Donegan and Miss Tennessee Volunteer Jada Brown celebrate as they are crowned preliminary winners during the first night of the 2025 Miss America Volunteer Pageant inside Carl Perkins Civic Center, Jackson, Tenn., on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

More: Miss Maryland wins Miss Teen Volunteer America in pageant's third year

More: The 2025 Miss Teen Volunteer Pageant kicks off in Jackson, Tenn

More: Miss Lane College Jada Brown crowned Miss TN Volunteer on Saturday in Jackson

Scores are based on four categories each worth 25% of contestants' overall score: talent, health and wellness, evening gown, and a private interview.

Among those competing is Jada Brown, who took home the crown at the Miss Tennessee Volunteer pageant as Miss Lane College in August 2023 and is representing Tennessee in the MVA pageant this year.

As the MVA organization continues to grow in popularity and gains more recognition, so does the reach of contestants it draws to the competition.

In its inaugural year in 2022, MVA had 47 contestants.

50 women representing 50 states, some being at-large contestants, are competing this year.

Some states do not have its own state program, so at-large contestants are permitted to compete, contributing to representing all 50 states in the pageant.

“I think it’s important because I think it shows we have a lot of girls who want to do pageants and get scholarship money,” MVA National Marketing Director Jacque Martineau said.

“As building a new program, sometimes it’s a little bit harder to form those pageants in the states. So if you can have an at-large girl, you’re representing all of the states.”

The women will compete through the remainder of the week, and the winner will be crowned on Saturday night.

Sarah Best is a reporter for The Jackson Sun. To support local journalism, subscribe to the Daily Briefing here.

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: Miss Volunteer America pageant returns to Jackson for third year