Miss Texas USA pageant welcomes 71-year-old contestant from El Paso

El Pasoan Marissa Teijo, who is 71, will make history this weekend as the oldest contestant in the Miss Texas USA pageant.

The Miss Texas USA pageant is June 21-22 at the Hilton Post Oak Hotel in Houston. It is a preliminary to Miss USA.

In an email, Teijo said she wanted to relay a message that it is never too late to chase your dreams.

Jackie Garcia-Martinez, CEO of Bazaar Models, who represents Teijo, said that this year, the Miss Universe Organization lifted rules to be more inclusive by removing age limits for contestants vying for the crown.“I feel that all women now have a new stage of opportunity, strength and beauty,” Teijo said. With nearly 100 women competing against her, she said she’s never felt more motivated to chase her dream.

Born and raised in El Paso, Texas, Teijo says she’s excited to help El Pasoans and Texans break barriers in their fields of interest, regardless of age.

Garcia-Martinez said the agency is also proud to represent diverse women. Seven other young women from El Paso will compete in the pageant.

“I represent women of all shapes, ages, and races. As I prepare my team to compete at Miss Texas, I’m thrilled to support these women who inspire me as a leader every day,” she said.

