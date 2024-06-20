Miss Northern Lights captures preliminary Talent Award at Miss Wisconsin Competition

Miss Northern Lights Mandi Genord (left) receiving her preliminary Talent Award from reigning Miss Wisconsin Lila Szyryj.

OSHKOSH – Mandi Genord has put everyone on notice.

Miss Northern Lights captured the Talent Award to cap the first two nights of preliminary action in the 2024 Miss Wisconsin Competition at Oshkosh West High School.

Competing at the Alberta Kimball Auditorium, the 22-year-old Genord, a graduate of the University of Alabama, performed a lyrical dance for her talent presentation to take home a $500 scholarship.

Reigning Miss Wisconsin Lila Szyryj (second from left) posing with preliminary winners (from left) Miss Northern Lights Mandi Genord (Talent), Miss Great Lakes Willow Newell and Miss Racine Christel Rivera (Evening Wear).

Miss Great Lakes Willow Newell and Miss Racine Christel Rivera tied for top honors in the Evening Wear preliminary and were both awarded $250 scholarships.

Another round of preliminary winners is set to be announced Thursday night before the field of 29 is whittled down to 11 contestants Saturday.

Those 11 candidates will compete again in the Talent, Evening Wear, and Lifestyle and Fitness competitions before the 2024 Miss Wisconsin is crowned.

Miss Wisconsin’s Teen Competition will conclude Friday at the same venue.

Tickets for both pageants are available at misswisconsin.org.

