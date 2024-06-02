Miss Mississippi 2024: how to watch, preliminary competitions and events to attend

The Miss Mississippi competition is part of an almost century-long history of the Miss America Competition. Each year, dozens of hopefuls compete in various categories to win scholarships and the chance to compete on the national level.

This year's Miss Mississippi competition will take place in Vicksburg in early June and will include three days worth of preliminary competitions leading up to the big finale.

The lucky winner will serve as Miss Mississippi for the next year, taking over the crown from last year's winner Vivian O'Neal.

Vivian O’Neal was crowned Miss Mississippi during the 2023 Miss Mississippi Competition held at the Vicksburg Convention Center in Vicksburg on June 10, 2023.

The preliminaries

Many are familiar with the extravagant final competition held on a summer night in Vicksburg. However, in the days leading up to the final event, there are several preliminary competitions in which contestants compete in various categories, including evening wear, talent and health and fitness.

The categories are not separated by the three nights. Instead, each preliminary competition will include a full show of each of those categories. Each contestant will compete in all preliminary categories on one of the three nights. For example, one contestant may compete in talent on one night and then in evening wear the next.

Here is a schedule of the 2024 Miss Mississippi preliminary competitions. Each of the competitions will take place in the Vicksburg Convention Center.

7 p.m., June 5

7 p.m., June 6

7 p.m., June 7

The final competition

Months of anticipation from the contestants and the audience will come to a head Saturday night, June 8, in the Vicksburg Competition Center.

The top ten contestants from the preliminary rounds will compete for the crown.

Here's how to watch the final night:

Final Competition: 8 p.m., June 8

The final competition will livestream on missmisslive.com.

Ticket packages including all three preliminary competitions and the final competition are $155 each and are sold on the Miss Mississippi website.

How to watch

The three preliminary competitions and the final competition will livestream on missmisslive.com.

Here's a list of channels that will air the competitions:

WDAM Hattiesburg

WLBT Jackson

WLOX Biloxi

WMC Bounce Memphis

WTVA Tupelo

WTOK Meridian

More events to attend

Leading up to the competitions, Miss Mississippi has planned several events to engage the contestants and the audience.

Here are some events to attend this year in advance of the competition:

Miss Mississippi Parade and Autograph Party: 7 p.m., June 3, downtown Vicksburg

Kirk Chevrolet Autograph Party: 10 a.m., June 5, 2330 North Frontage Rd., Vicksburg

Downtown Vicksburg Autograph Party: 10 a.m., June 6, shops in downtown Vicksburg

