Miss Mississippi 2024: Two take awards during first night of preliminary competition

The Miss Mississippi competition officially kicked off its 91-year anniversary Wednesday night, with two competitors taking home preliminary awards.

Contestants are split into three groups, with each group competing in one contest every night in preliminaries beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday saw two preliminary awards handed out, one in talent and one in evening wear.

Preliminary rounds for the 2024 competition will continue through Friday, and Saturday night will be the finale with the crowning of a new Miss Mississippi at the Vicksburg Convention Center.

Miss Mississippi Wednesday night preliminary winners:

Evening wear: Miss Mississippi State — Morgan Nelson.

Talent: Miss Madison County — Gracie Bassett.

Miss Mississippi 2024 judges:

The Miss Mississippi Scholarship Organization also announced the judges for this year's competition on Tuesday.

Katie Robertson — Miss Mississippi winner 1996.

Christopher Schram —Michigan

Patricia Cole — Virginia

Jonathan Black — Maryland

Brenda Baudo — Wisconsin

Miss Heartland Leslie Martinez competes in talent in the Miss Mississippi competition at the Vicksburg Convention Center in Vicksburg on Wednesday. At the preliminary competition Wednesday night, two competitors won in the talent and evening wear categories. (Credit: Chris Todd/Special to the Ledger

