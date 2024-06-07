Miss New Mexico competitions set for Saturday

The annual Miss New Mexico and Miss New Mexico Teen scholarship pageants will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Flickinger Center for Performing Arts in Alamogordo.

Contestants from throughout the state will be on stage for the chance to win a spot in the Miss America competition.

On the line are several scholarships.

“Come enjoy a good show and see who our new titleholders will be to represent New Mexico at the Miss America pageant,” said Rhonda Haynes, Miss New Mexico executive director.

Miss Alamogordo Dakota Cullers and Miss Otero County Emille Enriquez will be among the competitors.

There will be seven overall contestants competing to succeed the title from the current Miss New Mexico, Lianna Hartshorn of Las Cruces.

Three teens will vie to become the next Miss Teen New Mexico, a title currently held by Alamogordo’s own Emily Lehr.

Tickets for Saturday’s event range from $20-$40, and a percentage of the proceeds will go to support scholarships for the contestants.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Alamogordo hosts Miss New Mexico pageants