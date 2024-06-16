Miss Maryland and Miss Maryland's Teen contestants gather in Hagerstown for 52nd pageant

Hagerstown's Maryland Theatre will host the 2024 Miss Maryland and Miss Maryland's Teen competitions Wednesday, June 19, through Saturday, June 22.
It's the 52nd year the pageant has been held at the theater; this year's hostess is Miss America 1981 Susan Powell. Delegates from across the state will participate in private and on-stage interviews, evening gown, talent, and health and fitness categories for the opportunity to represent Maryland in the annual Miss America pageant.
Preliminary competition nights are scheduled Wednesday and Thursday for both Miss and Teen delegates. Miss Maryland's Teen will be crowned Friday by reigning Miss Maryland’s Teen Rachel Spencer, and Miss Maryland will be crowned Saturday by Kennedy Taylor, Miss Maryland 2023.
Theater doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the competition will begin at 7 p.m. each evening. There will also be a special American Heart Association Red Carpet presentation of both Teen and Miss contestants beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday in the theatre lobby.
Tickets are available through the Maryland Theater at
mdtheatre.org/miss-md-teen, or call the box office at 301-790-2000. Washington County residents will get an exclusive discount for Saturday evening’s tickets through the box office. A valid ID will be required for proof of local residency.
Meet this year's contestants:
Miss Maryland 2024 contestants Bridget O’Brien, Miss Allegany County Bridget O'Brien, Miss Allegany County Hometown: Frederick, Maryland Community Service Initiative: Boomerang! Talent: Musical Theater Vocal
Jessica Ahner, Miss Baltimore
Jessica Ahner, Miss Baltimore Hometown: Baltimore Community Service Initiative: She Can Too - Empowering Woman Warriors Talent: Dance Gianna Romero, Miss Bel Air Gianna Romero, Miss Bel Air Jenny Nguyen, Miss Bethesda Jenny Nguyen, Miss Bethesda Hometown: Hyattsville, Md. Community Service Initiative: MentorSHIP: Sailing to Success Talent: Cultural Dance Khalaya Myers, Miss Bowie Khalaya Myers, Miss Bowie Hometown: Upper Marlboro, Md. Community Service Initiative: Mental Health Talent: Vocal Brooke Nixon, Miss Carroll County Brooke Nixon, Miss Carroll County Hometown: Finksburg, Md. Community Service Initiative: Tech-telligence Talent: Drums Anna Dieme, Miss Central Maryland Anna Dieme, Miss Central Maryland Hometown: Germantown, Md. Community Service Initiative: Empowering Immigrant Girls Through Health Together (The E.I.G.H.T. Initiative) Talent: HerStory Candace Fernandez, Miss Charm of the Chesapeake Candace Fernandez, Miss Charm of the Chesapeake Hometown: Nottingham, Md. Community Service Initiative: Let’s Save A Life Talent: Vocal Jaclyn Davis, Miss Chesapeake Bay Jaclyn Davis, Miss Chesapeake Bay Hometown: Bel Air, Maryland Community Service Initiative: The Joyful Collective: Bridging the Gap between the Beauty Industry & Impactful Service Talent: HerStory Sara Farmer, Miss Cumberland Sara Farmer, Miss Cumberland Hometown: Hagerstown Community Service Initiative: Human Trafficking Awareness Talent: Vocal Performance Casey Chamberlin, Miss Frederick County Casey Chamberlin, Miss Frederick Hometown: Pelham, N.H. Community Service Initiative: Promoting Wellness Through Nature Talent: Irish Dance Taylor Shay, Miss Frostburg Elks Derby Days Taylor Shay, Miss Frostburg Elks Derby Days Hometown: Hagerstown Community Service Initiative: Dyslexics Next Achievement Talent: HerStory Sterling Wilmer, Miss Montgomery County Sterling Wilmer, Miss Montgomery County Hometown: Baltimore Community Service Initiative: Holistic Hands Talent: HerStory Raegan Fisher, Miss Mount Airy Raegan Fisher, Miss Mount Airy Hometown: Sparks, Md. Community Service Initiative: Life Beyond a Trashbag Talent: Dance Rebecca West, Miss Mountain City Rebecca West, Miss Mountain City Hometown: Frostburg, Md. Community Service Initiative: Forget-Me-Not Talent: Tap Dance Hannah Lowe, Miss Prince George’s County Hannah Lowe, Miss Prince George’s County Hometown: College Park, Md. Community Service Initiative: Talent: HerStory Melissa Sexton, Miss Silver Spring Melissa Sexton, Miss Silver Spring Hometown: Baltimore Community Service Initiative: Seeing the Invisible Talent: Color Guard Sabrina Frost, Miss Washington County Sabrina Frost, Miss Washington County Hometown: Cumberland, Md. Community Service Initiative: Classics for a Cause Talent: Dance Miss Maryland’s Teen 2024 contestants Zoe Zuzak, Allegany County’s Teen Zoe Zuzak, Allegany County’s Teen Hometown: Frostburg, Md. Community Service Initiative: Sparkling Science Talent: Dance Allison Wheeler, Baltimore’s Teen Allison Wheeler, Baltimore’s Teen Hometown: Sykesville, Md. Community Service Initiative: The Chesapeake Promise Talent: HerStory Blakey Pfaff, Bethesda’s Teen Blakely Pfaff, Bethesda’s Teen Hometown: Rockville, Md. Community Service Initiative: Dare To Not Compare Talent: Vocal Jayla Thomas, Carroll County’s Teen Jayla Thomas, Carroll County’s Teen Hometown: Crisfield, Md. Community Service Initiative: The Golden Rule Talent: Dance Sierra Holmes, Cecil County’s Teen Sierra Holmes, Cecil County’s Teen Hometown: Centreville Community Service Initiative: Struttin For the Vets Talent: Monologue Ava Stephenson, Central Maryland’s Teen Ava Stephenson, Central Maryland’s Teen Hometown: Highland, Md. Community Service Initiative: Safe Bites - Allergy Awareness Talent: Baton Carly Lawson, Cumberland’s Teen Carly Lawson, Cumberland’s Teen Hometown: Oakland, Md. Community Service Initiative: Mindful Moves Talent: Dance Riddhi Mittal, Diwalil’s Teen Riddhi Mittal, Diwalil’s Teen Hometown: Ellicott City, Md. Community Service Initiative: Promoting a holistic educational experience for students Talent: Indian Dance Savanna Holmes, Eastern Shore’s Teen Savanna Holmes, Eastern Shore’s Teen Hometown: Centreville, Md. Community Service Initiative: Be Part of the Solution Talent: Vocal Ava Gray, Frederick’s Teen Ava Gray, Frederick’s Teen Hometown: Monrovia, Md. Community Service Initiative: Grace's Gifts Talent: Dance Lydia Thomas, Frostburg Elks Derby Day’s Teen Lydia Thomas, Frostburg Elks Derby Day’s Teen Hometown: Cumberland, Md. Community Service Initiative: Expand Your Mind Project Talent: Vocal Nora Babu, Gaithersburg’s Teen Nora Babu, Gaithersburg’s Teen Hometown: Gaithersburg, Md. Community Service Initiative: Joyful Noise Talent: Vocal Piya Scielzo, Montgomery County’s Teen Piya Scielzo, Montgomery County’s Teen Hometown: Chevy Chase, Md. Community Service Initiative: Think Differently Talent: Harp Tess Bond, Mount Airy’s Teen Tess Bond, Mount Airy’s Teen Hometown: Frostburg, Md. Community Service Initiative: Project It's So Fluffy Talent: Dance Eden Robison, Mountain Maryland’s Teen Eden Robison, Mountain Maryland’s Teen Hometown: La Vale, Md. Community Service Initiative: Allegany County Animal Shelter Talent: Dance Ashleigh Becraft, Silver Spring’s Teen Ashleigh Becraft, Silver Spring’s Teen Hometown: Finksburg, Md. Leticia Detrow, Western Maryland's Teen Leticia Detrow, Western Maryland's Teen Hometown: Williamsport, Md. Community Service Initiative: Equal language access Talent: Monologue