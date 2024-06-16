Miss Maryland and Miss Maryland's Teen contestants gather in Hagerstown for 52nd pageant

Hagerstown's Maryland Theatre will host the 2024 Miss Maryland and Miss Maryland's Teen competitions Wednesday, June 19, through Saturday, June 22.

It's the 52nd year the pageant has been held at the theater; this year's hostess is Miss America 1981 Susan Powell. Delegates from across the state will participate in private and on-stage interviews, evening gown, talent, and health and fitness categories for the opportunity to represent Maryland in the annual Miss America pageant.

Preliminary competition nights are scheduled Wednesday and Thursday for both Miss and Teen delegates. Miss Maryland's Teen will be crowned Friday by reigning Miss Maryland’s Teen Rachel Spencer, and Miss Maryland will be crowned Saturday by Kennedy Taylor, Miss Maryland 2023.

Theater doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the competition will begin at 7 p.m. each evening. There will also be a special American Heart Association Red Carpet presentation of both Teen and Miss contestants beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday in the theatre lobby.

Tickets are available through the Maryland Theater at mdtheatre.org/miss-md-teen, or call the box office at 301-790-2000. Washington County residents will get an exclusive discount for Saturday evening’s tickets through the box office. A valid ID will be required for proof of local residency.

Meet this year's contestants:

Miss Maryland 2024 contestants

Bridget O’Brien, Miss Allegany County

Bridget O'Brien, Miss Allegany County Hometown: Frederick, Maryland Community Service Initiative: Boomerang! Talent: Musical Theater Vocal

Jessica Ahner, Miss Baltimore

Jessica Ahner, Miss Baltimore Hometown: Baltimore Community Service Initiative: She Can Too - Empowering Woman Warriors Talent: Dance

Gianna Romero, Miss Bel Air

Gianna Romero, Miss Bel Air

Jenny Nguyen, Miss Bethesda

Jenny Nguyen, Miss Bethesda Hometown: Hyattsville, Md. Community Service Initiative: MentorSHIP: Sailing to Success Talent: Cultural Dance

Khalaya Myers, Miss Bowie

Khalaya Myers, Miss Bowie Hometown: Upper Marlboro, Md. Community Service Initiative: Mental Health Talent: Vocal

Brooke Nixon, Miss Carroll County

Brooke Nixon, Miss Carroll County Hometown: Finksburg, Md. Community Service Initiative: Tech-telligence Talent: Drums

Anna Dieme, Miss Central Maryland

Anna Dieme, Miss Central Maryland Hometown: Germantown, Md. Community Service Initiative: Empowering Immigrant Girls Through Health Together (The E.I.G.H.T. Initiative) Talent: HerStory

Candace Fernandez, Miss Charm of the Chesapeake

Candace Fernandez, Miss Charm of the Chesapeake Hometown: Nottingham, Md. Community Service Initiative: Let’s Save A Life Talent: Vocal

Jaclyn Davis, Miss Chesapeake Bay

Jaclyn Davis, Miss Chesapeake Bay Hometown: Bel Air, Maryland Community Service Initiative: The Joyful Collective: Bridging the Gap between the Beauty Industry & Impactful Service Talent: HerStory

Sara Farmer, Miss Cumberland

Sara Farmer, Miss Cumberland Hometown: Hagerstown Community Service Initiative: Human Trafficking Awareness Talent: Vocal Performance

Casey Chamberlin, Miss Frederick County

Casey Chamberlin, Miss Frederick Hometown: Pelham, N.H. Community Service Initiative: Promoting Wellness Through Nature Talent: Irish Dance

Taylor Shay, Miss Frostburg Elks Derby Days

Taylor Shay, Miss Frostburg Elks Derby Days Hometown: Hagerstown Community Service Initiative: Dyslexics Next Achievement Talent: HerStory

Sterling Wilmer, Miss Montgomery County

Sterling Wilmer, Miss Montgomery County Hometown: Baltimore Community Service Initiative: Holistic Hands Talent: HerStory

Raegan Fisher, Miss Mount Airy

Raegan Fisher, Miss Mount Airy Hometown: Sparks, Md. Community Service Initiative: Life Beyond a Trashbag Talent: Dance

Rebecca West, Miss Mountain City

Rebecca West, Miss Mountain City Hometown: Frostburg, Md. Community Service Initiative: Forget-Me-Not Talent: Tap Dance

Hannah Lowe, Miss Prince George’s County

Hannah Lowe, Miss Prince George’s County Hometown: College Park, Md. Community Service Initiative: Talent: HerStory

Melissa Sexton, Miss Silver Spring

Melissa Sexton, Miss Silver Spring Hometown: Baltimore Community Service Initiative: Seeing the Invisible Talent: Color Guard

Sabrina Frost, Miss Washington County

Sabrina Frost, Miss Washington County Hometown: Cumberland, Md. Community Service Initiative: Classics for a Cause Talent: Dance

Miss Maryland’s Teen 2024 contestants

Zoe Zuzak, Allegany County’s Teen

Zoe Zuzak, Allegany County’s Teen Hometown: Frostburg, Md. Community Service Initiative: Sparkling Science Talent: Dance

Allison Wheeler, Baltimore’s Teen

Allison Wheeler, Baltimore’s Teen Hometown: Sykesville, Md. Community Service Initiative: The Chesapeake Promise Talent: HerStory

Blakey Pfaff, Bethesda’s Teen

Blakely Pfaff, Bethesda’s Teen Hometown: Rockville, Md. Community Service Initiative: Dare To Not Compare Talent: Vocal

Jayla Thomas, Carroll County’s Teen

Jayla Thomas, Carroll County’s Teen Hometown: Crisfield, Md. Community Service Initiative: The Golden Rule Talent: Dance

Sierra Holmes, Cecil County’s Teen

Sierra Holmes, Cecil County’s Teen Hometown: Centreville Community Service Initiative: Struttin For the Vets Talent: Monologue

Ava Stephenson, Central Maryland’s Teen

Ava Stephenson, Central Maryland’s Teen Hometown: Highland, Md. Community Service Initiative: Safe Bites - Allergy Awareness Talent: Baton

Carly Lawson, Cumberland’s Teen

Carly Lawson, Cumberland’s Teen Hometown: Oakland, Md. Community Service Initiative: Mindful Moves Talent: Dance

Riddhi Mittal, Diwalil’s Teen

Riddhi Mittal, Diwalil’s Teen Hometown: Ellicott City, Md. Community Service Initiative: Promoting a holistic educational experience for students Talent: Indian Dance

Savanna Holmes, Eastern Shore’s Teen

Savanna Holmes, Eastern Shore’s Teen Hometown: Centreville, Md. Community Service Initiative: Be Part of the Solution Talent: Vocal

Ava Gray, Frederick’s Teen

Ava Gray, Frederick’s Teen Hometown: Monrovia, Md. Community Service Initiative: Grace's Gifts Talent: Dance

Lydia Thomas, Frostburg Elks Derby Day’s Teen

Lydia Thomas, Frostburg Elks Derby Day’s Teen Hometown: Cumberland, Md. Community Service Initiative: Expand Your Mind Project Talent: Vocal

Nora Babu, Gaithersburg’s Teen

Nora Babu, Gaithersburg’s Teen Hometown: Gaithersburg, Md. Community Service Initiative: Joyful Noise Talent: Vocal

Piya Scielzo, Montgomery County’s Teen

Piya Scielzo, Montgomery County’s Teen Hometown: Chevy Chase, Md. Community Service Initiative: Think Differently Talent: Harp

Tess Bond, Mount Airy’s Teen

Tess Bond, Mount Airy’s Teen Hometown: Frostburg, Md. Community Service Initiative: Project It's So Fluffy Talent: Dance

Eden Robison, Mountain Maryland’s Teen

Eden Robison, Mountain Maryland’s Teen Hometown: La Vale, Md. Community Service Initiative: Allegany County Animal Shelter Talent: Dance

Ashleigh Becraft, Silver Spring’s Teen

Ashleigh Becraft, Silver Spring’s Teen Hometown: Finksburg, Md. Community Service Initiative: "Mind Over Matter" Talent: Vocal

Leticia Detrow, Western Maryland’s Teen

Leticia Detrow, Western Maryland’s Teen Hometown: Williamsport, Md. Community Service Initiative: Equal language access Talent: Monologue

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Miss Maryland Pageant at the Maryland Theatre this week