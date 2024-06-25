Miss Idaho USA: An inside look at what it takes to compete and how a winner is chosen

The dressing rooms of Boise State University’s Special Event Center on Sunday transformed into an explosion of safety pins, curling irons and high heels. Young women mouthed practiced words in front of a mirror, while those who hadn’t hired professional hair and makeup artists worked to perfect their looks.

“Does anyone have extra butt glue?”

“Can I borrow your duct tape?”

The contestants were competing to be the next Miss Idaho USA, a title for which some had been training for more than a decade.

The pageant felt something like a reality show in real time. Contestants introduced themselves, offering the audience glimpses into their hopes, dreams and passions. Then, after each round, a handful of women were cut, “Survivor”-style, right in front of the audience.

Twelve competed for Miss Idaho USA and another 11 for Miss Teen Idaho USA, but only one from each category was chosen as the winner.

Idaho women prepare to represent state

Miss Greater Boise Anna Benavente, 28, began competing in pageants 12 years ago. She paid for a private coach to improve her interview performance. She went to the grocery store in high heels to practice her walk. She began her fitness journey eight months ago.

“Pageantry is a sport,” said Benavente, who had been getting ready since 4 a.m. “It may look graceful and very easy when we’re up on stage, but it takes months of preparation.”

Miss Boise Kylie Norman, 20, was competing for the first time. The Idaho State University criminology major applied on a whim after a bad breakup.

“Sad but true story: I got cheated on in my last relationship,” Norman said. “I felt so bad. I had time to mope but I was like, ‘I don’t want to mope forever.’ I want to do something that’s going to make me happy and build my confidence.”

In the past, the winner would have months to prepare before competing for Miss USA on a national stage, but timing issues meant that wouldn’t be possible this year. Sunday’s judges were looking for someone especially polished with little need for improvement.

“We’re only about five weeks away from nationals,” said Kimberly Layne Keeling, former Miss Idaho USA in 2020. “So this year, more than other years, we really want somebody who’s really ready to go to Nationals.”

When contestants are judged in front of a crowd — about 350 on Sunday — it’s understandable that some begin to feel self-conscious.

“In my earlier years of competing, I would look at other girls and be like, ‘Why doesn’t my dress look like that? Why don’t I look like her? Why am I not talking like her?’” Miss West Boise Halle Blankenship said.

But the payoff? Worth it, according to contestants. For most, it’s a chance to gain a platform that could lead to bigger opportunities.

Miss Idaho USA 2023 Hannah Menzner said her reign was a whirlwind of events, ranging from an invitation to New York Fashion Week to a partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, a cause about which she’s long been passionate.

Within the Pacific Northwest branches of the Miss USA competition, to which Idaho belongs, past state winners in the area have gone on to star in TV shows, write New York Times Best-Selling Books, and launch successful finance careers.

Elizabeth Prelogar, sitting U.S. solicitor general, was crowned Miss Idaho Teen USA in 1998 and later Miss Idaho in 2004.

But the biggest prize, according to the pageant’s cohost and 1983 winner Kerry Damiano, is the chance to compete for Miss USA.

Miss Idaho USA wins a prize package to fully prepare her for that competition, including hotels, meals, fitness training, wardrobe, TV training, walk coaching, autograph cards, tanning, headshots, boob glue, eyelash extensions and more.

New Miss Idaho USA announced

Sunday’s first round was the athletic competition, where the Miss Idaho contestants strutted in swimsuits and heels. Next came the evening gowns. In the final round, contestants took turns at the microphone, answering a single question drawn from a glass bowl.

Some questions, such as asking what they look for in a best friend, were softballs.

Others, like Miss Downtown Coeur d’Alene Kaitlyn “Kit” Widmyer’s, could have made most practiced politician squirm.

“Do you think it is fair to compete with someone who has undergone gender reassignment surgery?” the host asked her, reading from the drawn question card.

Widmyer, 28, was unflustered, pointing out that the only reason she was able to be there that day was because the competition had recently expanded its own boundaries. This year was the first time contestants who were married, pregnant, had children or were older than 28 could compete.

“I welcome any woman that wants to put herself out there,” Widmyer replied. “With this new age increase, and especially married and pregnant women, we are celebrating inclusivity. This age increase is the reason why I’m able to stand up on this stage and to compete for my dream again.”

She later told the Idaho Statesman that she was used to going toe-to-toe in political debates with her father, former Coeur d’Alene Mayor Steve Widmyer.

Throughout the day, Widmyer stood out. Her stick straight above-the-shoulders bob was striking amid a sea of long curls. Her sleeve-length gown paired with statement earrings looked more high-fashion than prom. She designed the dress herself after handpicking the fabric from Los Angeles’ fashion district.

Some in the crowd whispered from round one that it had to be her.

Finally, just three contestants were left. They clasped hands and closed their eyes as they awaited the winner’s name.

“Your Miss Idaho USA 2024 is …” the host paused dramatically, “… Caitlyn Widmyer!”

Winner hopes to honor University of Idaho victims

The title is especially meaningful to Widmyer this year because she came with the hope of honoring Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, both of whom are from Coeur d’Alene, and Xana Kernodle, the three University of Idaho women stabbed to death in their Moscow home in 2022. Widmyer advocates for the Made for Kindness Foundation, a scholarship program created in honor of Mogen and Goncalves.

Widmyer hired Mogen in 2020 to work for her at local clothing store, Marmalade, and later to help work Coeur d’Alene Fashion Week.

“She was like a little sister to me,” Widmyer said. “I strive every single day to honor her legacy, (honor) how much of a hard-working young woman she was, and also to live out all of the dreams on behalf of her.”

Widmyer plans to go on to compete for Miss USA on Aug. 4.