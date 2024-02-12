Miss the halftime show? Watch every Super Bowl 2024 performance, from Usher to Post Malone

The Kansas City Chiefs weren't the only ones to turn in impressive performances at Super Bowl LVIII.

The star-studded big game had plenty to keep music fans engaged when they weren't monitoring Taylor Swift's reaction shots, and not just during Usher's cameo-filled halftime show. During the pregame, Reba McEntire belted out the national anthem, and some players could be seen shedding tears. It was McEntire's first time performing at the Super Bowl. "CODA" star Daniel Durant performed the national anthem in American sign language.

Post Malone also delivered a rendition of "America the Beautiful" as he played an acoustic guitar, while Andra Day performed "Lift Every Voice and Sing," which is also known as the Black national anthem. Day told "The Talk" she was "honored" to be following Alicia Keys and Sheryl Lee Ralph, who performed the song in prior years.

"I truly look forward to a time when singing this anthem at these events is less of a conversation and just more the norm," Day said.

Usher took the stage during the halftime show and performed a medley of his hits, including "Love In This Club" and "Yeah!" He was accompanied by numerous surprise guests, performing "My Boo" with Alicia Keys before also being joined by H.E.R., will.i.am, Ludacris, Lil Jon and Jermaine Dupri.

Now that the big game's over, relieve all the night's best performances below.

