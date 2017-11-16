Miss Golden Globe axed as Dwayne Johnson’s daughter named Globe Ambassador

Simone Garcia Johnson follows in the footsteps of other Hollywood children.

The daughter of Dwayne Johnson has been named the first Golden Globe Ambassador as the awards ceremony retired the former title of Miss Golden Globe.

Simone Garcia Johnson follows in the footsteps of Sylvester Stallone’s daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet, who were the Miss Golden Globe trio last year, and other Hollywood progeny such as Laura Dern and Dakota Johnson, who have all assisted on stage during the televised awards ceremony.

The 16-year-old is the daughter of the former wrestling star and his ex-wife, Dany Garcia.

Other previous honorees include Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corinne; Greer Grammer, daughter of Frasier star Kelsey Grammer; Sosie Bacon, daughter of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick; and Francesca Eastwood, daughter of Clint Eastwood and Frances Fisher.

Meher Tatna, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the body that votes for the Globes, said the title of the honour has been changed to reflect its charitable efforts.

She said: “As we look forward to the 75th anniversary of the Golden Globe Awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association members decided to expand this role to embody the HFPA’s philanthropic efforts year round.

“The honoree will now be referred to as the Golden Globe Ambassador and we could not think of a better representative than Simone to carry on this tradition, as her values closely reflect everything the HFPA stands for.”

Simone said: “I’ve been lucky enough to grow up in a household with strong role models and feel so honoured to represent the HFPA for its 75th anniversary.

“As the newly minted Golden Globe Ambassador, I hope to serve as a role model to young people everywhere and empower them to speak out on issues they are passionate about.”

Johnson tweeted that he was a “very proud papa bear”.

The Golden Globes will be handed out at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7 2018.