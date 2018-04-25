    'Miss Congeniality' star William Shatner wants to help you celebrate today's perfect date

    William Shatner and Sandra Bullock star in Miss Congeniality. (Photo: Everett Collection)

    Forget Valentine’s Day: There’s no day like today to take that special guy or gal in your life out on the town for a perfect date. That’s because today, April 25, literally is the perfect date. How do we know? Miss Congeniality told us, so it must be true. In Sandra Bullock’s rom-com favorite from 2000, William Shatner’s beauty pageant emcee, Stan Fields, asked Miss Rhode Island (Heather Burns) to describe her idea of the perfect date. “That’s a tough one. I’d have to say April 25th,” she replies, going on to lay out her eminently sensible reasoning. “It’s not too hot, not too cold. All you need is a light jacket.”

    Lena Dunham was one of many to note today’s perfect date:


    OK, maybe that’s not the direction good ol’ Stan expected the answer to go. So 18 years later, Shatner is putting the question back in its original context. In an Instagram post Tuesday, the Star Trek icon revealed that he’s partnering with the dating service Match to solicit fresh ideas for what would be considered the perfect date. And to avoid any confusion, this time he makes it clear he’s talking about a romantic date rather than a calendar date.

    If you’d like your own pageant moment, share your description of a perfect date on Twitter or Instagram, making sure to tag @WilliamShatner and @Match. And while love shouldn’t cost a thing, they’re sweetening the pot with a cash prize of $500 to put toward making your ideal date a reality. “I’ll be monitoring all day long, and I’ll be calling out some of my favorites,” Shatner promises in his Instagram video. And people have taken him up on that offer, posting their romantic thoughts.

    And to give people some inspiration, the actor — who has been married to his fourth wife, Elizabeth, since 2001 — provided Us Weekly with his own perfect date scenario: a morning horseback ride followed by an afternoon sail and dinner on the beach, chased down with either a movie or a play. Hmm… to be honest, a date like that sounds like it requires warmer weather than we usually get in April. Maybe he can aim for June?

