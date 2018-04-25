'Miss Congeniality' star William Shatner wants to help you celebrate today's perfect date

Forget Valentine’s Day: There’s no day like today to take that special guy or gal in your life out on the town for a perfect date. That’s because today, April 25, literally is the perfect date. How do we know? Miss Congeniality told us, so it must be true. In Sandra Bullock’s rom-com favorite from 2000, William Shatner’s beauty pageant emcee, Stan Fields, asked Miss Rhode Island (Heather Burns) to describe her idea of the perfect date. “That’s a tough one. I’d have to say April 25th,” she replies, going on to lay out her eminently sensible reasoning. “It’s not too hot, not too cold. All you need is a light jacket.”

Lena Dunham was one of many to note today’s perfect date:





OK, maybe that’s not the direction good ol’ Stan expected the answer to go. So 18 years later, Shatner is putting the question back in its original context. In an Instagram post Tuesday, the Star Trek icon revealed that he’s partnering with the dating service Match to solicit fresh ideas for what would be considered the perfect date. And to avoid any confusion, this time he makes it clear he’s talking about a romantic date rather than a calendar date.

If you’d like your own pageant moment, share your description of a perfect date on Twitter or Instagram, making sure to tag @WilliamShatner and @Match. And while love shouldn’t cost a thing, they’re sweetening the pot with a cash prize of $500 to put toward making your ideal date a reality. “I’ll be monitoring all day long, and I’ll be calling out some of my favorites,” Shatner promises in his Instagram video. And people have taken him up on that offer, posting their romantic thoughts.

My wife @nurse_becs and I took our Honeymoon in Spain and Portugal in 2007. We always said our perfect date would be to 1 day return to Spain and have dinner in one of the lovely restaurants we ate in. But for now we’ll settle for a lovely Spanish restaurant right here at home! — Jason Gilbert (@gilbertcrimlaw) April 25, 2018

My perfect date would be riding horses with @SamHeughan and @OutlanderCast in the Scottish highlands wearing a dress designed by Terry Dresbach and my husband in a kilt❤️✅ a girl can dream — tish copeland (@tish_copeland) April 25, 2018

It’s raining here in Connecticut today on April 25, so a #PerfectDate would be wandering through the casino in light jackets with no umbrellas so we can hold hands. A nice dinner someplace not too hot or too cold with lots of smiles and laughter. — FluffyJobSeeker (@Janeen_FluffyJ) April 25, 2018

My perfect date? Being able to attend your show Captain @WilliamShatner (even at a distance) , asking questions (with the help of an interpreter) but above all listening to the stories of your life experiences @Match #PerfectDate — Little (@Littleandshort) April 25, 2018

And to give people some inspiration, the actor — who has been married to his fourth wife, Elizabeth, since 2001 — provided Us Weekly with his own perfect date scenario: a morning horseback ride followed by an afternoon sail and dinner on the beach, chased down with either a movie or a play. Hmm… to be honest, a date like that sounds like it requires warmer weather than we usually get in April. Maybe he can aim for June?

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: