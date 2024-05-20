Miss Arkansas Valley Jayson Toney has her eyes open in pursuit of the crown

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Miss South Arkansas Jayson Toney is in her fourth year of competition and is ready to share her spoken word talent on competition night.

Toney stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about her community service initiative Media Literacy Matters, which encourages people of all ages to improve their media literacy skills.

In addition to competing in Miss Arkansas, Toney has the ability to sleep with her eyes wide open.

Toney will be part of the excitement on the Miss Arkansas Pageant coming up on Saturday, June 15, and airing on KARK. For more information on the competition, visit MissArkansas.org.

