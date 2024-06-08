Miss Arkansas contestants begin festivities in the Capital City

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The 45 young women taking part in the 2024 Miss Arkansas and Miss Teen Arkansas pageants have arrived in the Capital City this weekend.

The opening event, the arrival ceremony, was held Saturday afternoon at the Arkansas State Capitol, kicking off a week full of events and appearances.

“I’m just so grateful for an incredible year as Miss Arkansas. As a 5th generation Arkansan, this has been such a pleasure, and I can’t wait to get the festivities started this week,” 2023 Miss Arkansas Cori Keller stated.

Preliminary competition starts Tuesday, with the final night of competition one week from tonight at the Robinson Performance Hall.

You can watch the last night of competition live on KARK 4.

For more information about the Miss Arkansas Scholarship Organization, as well as this week’s events, visit MissArkansas.org or check out our Miss Arkansas page.

