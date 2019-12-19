'Misbehaviour' trailer: It's Keira Knightley vs Miss World in true life tale

Pathé has today released the first trailer and poster for Misbehaviour which stars Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Jessie Buckley.

It tells the true story of the eventful 1970 Miss World contest, and Knightley stars as one of the Women’s Lib protesters who disrupted the final, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Jennifer Hosten aka Miss Grenada, the first ever black winner of the contest.

The film is directed by BAFTA winner Philippa Lowthorpe (Three Girls) and stars Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jessie Buckley, Greg Kinnear, Lesley Manville, Keeley Hawes, Rhys Ifans and Phyllis Logan.

“Misbehaviour is about the 1970 Miss World competition,” Knightley told Yahoo Movies UK earlier this year.

“At the time, the Miss World competition had the highest number of viewers in the world. It was bigger than the World Cup and it was bigger than the Olympics.

“The Women's Lib protested it and actually stopped the show and managed to throw some flour bombs at Bob Hope. So the film is about that.“

A politically relevant, inspirational true story, the film skilfully combines humour with drama to celebrate all women, however they choose to navigate a male-dominated world

