'Misbehaviour' trailer: It's Keira Knightley vs Miss World in true life tale
Pathé has today released the first trailer and poster for Misbehaviour which stars Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Jessie Buckley.
It tells the true story of the eventful 1970 Miss World contest, and Knightley stars as one of the Women’s Lib protesters who disrupted the final, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Jennifer Hosten aka Miss Grenada, the first ever black winner of the contest.
The film is directed by BAFTA winner Philippa Lowthorpe (Three Girls) and stars Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jessie Buckley, Greg Kinnear, Lesley Manville, Keeley Hawes, Rhys Ifans and Phyllis Logan.
“Misbehaviour is about the 1970 Miss World competition,” Knightley told Yahoo Movies UK earlier this year.
“At the time, the Miss World competition had the highest number of viewers in the world. It was bigger than the World Cup and it was bigger than the Olympics.
“The Women's Lib protested it and actually stopped the show and managed to throw some flour bombs at Bob Hope. So the film is about that.“
A politically relevant, inspirational true story, the film skilfully combines humour with drama to celebrate all women, however they choose to navigate a male-dominated world
Synopsis: In 1970, the Miss World competition took place in London, hosted by US comedy legend, Bob Hope. At the time, Miss World was the most-watched TV show on the planet with over 100 million viewers. Claiming that beauty competitions demeaned women, the newly formed Women’s Liberation Movement achieved overnight fame by invading the stage and disrupting the live broadcast of the competition.
Not only that, when the show resumed, the result caused uproar: the winner was not the Swedish favourite but Miss Grenada, the first black woman to be crowned Miss World. In a matter of hours, a global audience had witnessed the patriarchy driven from the stage and the Western ideal of beauty turned on its head.
The film was written by Rebecca Frayn and Gaby Chiappe, and produced by Suzanne Mackie and Sarah Jane Wheale. MISBEHAVIOUR is a Pathé, Ingenious Media, BBC Films, BFI presentation of a Left Bank Pictures production.
Misbehaviour comes to cinemas on 13 March, 2020.