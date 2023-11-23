Mirror, Hong Kong Boy Band, Sets Dates for ‘Feel the Passion’ Tour

Mirror, the Hong Kong boy band that shot to fame in 2018 but had its live career cut short by a tragic on-stage incident, will return to in-person live performances in January.



The 12-piece band will play 16 shows at the Asia World Expo auditorium, one of Hong Kong’s largest venues, as part of their ‘Mirror Feel the Passion Concert Tour 2024.’



They will perform Jan. 15-17, 19-22, 24-27, 29-31, and Feb. 2-3, 2024, with the event reportedly serving as a replacement for concerts that were canceled at the Hong Kong Coliseum in July 2022. Ticketing details are yet to be finalized.



The group’s Mirror We Are tour was wrecked when a giant LED screen crashed from the ceiling above the stage where Mirror was performing. Two dancers were injured, one seriously.



The Hong Kong government has since begun prosecution of several firms and individuals involved in the concert’s organization and changed its regulations on suspended stage installations.



The incident was caught on video and caused trauma for numerous fans, at a time when Mirror was being credited with reviving the Cantopop (Cantonese-language popular music) industry, offering a challenge to K-Pop, and rejuvenating a sense of hope in Hong Kong, where a year of political and social turmoil preceded a heavy-handed and painfully long series of COVID restrictions.



The band, which emerged through talent contest “Good Night Show – King Maker” have also launches several solo careers in music and film and TV. Together, Mirror went on to launch their first English-language single “Rumours” earlier this year.

