Mireille Soria Out as Paramount Animation President, Nickelodeon’s Ramsey Naito to Run Both Units (EXCLUSIVE)

Paramount Pictures has parted ways with animation president Mireille Soria, sources tell Variety.

In a promotion, Nickelodeon’s Ramsey Naito has added oversight of the label. Soria was hired to lead the division in 2017.

ViacomCBS did not immediately respond to requests for comment. More to come …

