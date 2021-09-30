Mireille Soria Out as Paramount Animation President, Nickelodeon’s Ramsey Naito to Run Both Units (EXCLUSIVE)
Paramount Pictures has parted ways with animation president Mireille Soria, sources tell Variety.
In a promotion, Nickelodeon’s Ramsey Naito has added oversight of the label. Soria was hired to lead the division in 2017.
ViacomCBS did not immediately respond to requests for comment. More to come …
