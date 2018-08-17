Miranda Lambert's boyfriend, Evan Felker, finalizes prickly divorce

Miranda Lambert and Evan Felker, who just finalized his divorce from his wife of less than two years. (Photo: Getty Images)

Miranda Lambert’s boyfriend is officially a free man. Evan Felker has finalized his divorce from estranged wife Staci, Us Weekly reports, about four months after he began dating the country superstar. The Felkers’ split has been anything but amicable.

Evan allegedly surprised his wife of a year-and-a-half when he suddenly filed for divorce in February, days after his band, the Turnpike Troubadours, joined Lambert on her “Livin’ Like Hippies” tour for a few shows. Staci Felker was purportedly blindsided. In May, Evan filed a scheduling order to end their marriage, fearing Staci would otherwise “unduly delay” proceedings. She alluded to their divorce being finalized on Instagram Friday in a post about being “free.”

The Turnpike Troubadours frontman and Lambert, both 34, seemingly confirmed romance rumors in July when they stepped out together holding hands. Lambert has posted on her Instagram Story a few snaps of her beau’s band performing, as they have been on tour together again. Neither she nor Evan has publicly commented on their relationship.

Staci has alluded to the continuing drama on social media. A few weeks ago, she implied that Lambert had been repeatedly calling her from a blocked number. “FYI, if you’re crazy and crazy famous, this is how your number comes up. Wife’s number doesn’t change,” Staci captioned a screenshot of her call log, adding the hashtag “#insecure.”

A source close to Lambert denied the country star had been calling Evan’s ex-wife.

