Miranda Lambert’s husband and his brothers show their abs in her 'Tequila Does' remix video

Miranda Lambert tapped some very special — and shirtless — guests for her new music video: husband Brendan McLoughlin and his brothers.

The trio showed off their abs in vibrant swim trunks for the singer's new "Tequila Does" remix video, which was shot at the singer's 400-acre farm in Tennessee.

"When your cowgirl ropes you in for another video you call in your brothers for backup," Brendan, the former NYPD officer Lambert married in 2019, wrote on Instagram.

In the video, the brothers — named K.C. and Patrick— are hanging out in their swimsuits on a dock when Lambert arrives and locks eyes with Brendan, as he seductively slathers on sunscreen.

Brendan, who hails from Staten Island, N.Y., also shared behind-the-scenes photos of the "city boys in the south." He also joked about their "sibling rivalry," adding, "not having fun at all."

While Lambert sings about a man not loving her "like tequila does," Brendan actually plays an attentive love interest in the video. The couple shares a kiss on the dance floor as everyone watches.

This video wasn't a first-time thing for Lambert's husband. Brendan, who was a part-time model in his police officer days, also appeared in her 2020 video for the song "Settling Down."

Lambert shared how the Tequila Does remix came about on her own social media page. She said it's her "first remix of any song in my whole career," as it first appeared on her 2019 Grammy Award-winning album, Wildcard. She sent it to her brother, Luke Lambert, "to see what he and his husband Marc thought. They loved it and that gave me the confidence to put it out there."

For the video, which was directed by Reid Long,"It’s so much fun I thought why not invite my family and friends out to my farm and shoot ... at my vintage trailer park?! It seemed perfect... I am so glad to have had my friends and family be part of it and we had a blast!"

Lambert's brother and brother-in-law also appear in the video as well as Lambert's friend and background singer Gwen Sebastian and her husband Louis, country duo Tigirlily, country singer Krystal Steel and DJ Telemitry.

Lambert met McLoughlin when he was an NYPD officer in the Times Square precinct and she was performing on Good Morning America in November 2018. She said her Pistol Annies bandmates helped orchestrate the match. The couple married two months later.

Earlier this year, Lambert — who was previously married to Blake Shelton — said she really got to know Brandon during the pandemic.

"We didn't date very long before we got married," she said on SiriusXM's The Storme Warren Show. "So we sort of got to just really, really, really get to know each other. Cause it was just us two with no distraction, at my farm outside of Nashville. And so I was really thankful for it because it made us really strong."