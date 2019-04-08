Miranda Lambert Gives Ex Blake Shelton A Country Dissin' At ACM Awards

Miranda Lambert was at her verse in dissing ex-husband Blake Shelton at Sunday’s Academy of Country Music Awards.

The newly remarried country star sang “Little Red Wagon” with a shade-throwing line tweak apparently aimed at Shelton, who attended the event with girlfriend Gwen Stefani.

Lambert changed the lyric “I live in Oklahoma,” where Lambert and Shelton made their home, to “I got the hell out of Oklahoma.”

The fact @mirandalambert actually said I got the hell out of Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/Kgxa2FpWk0

— Lindale Tx Ran Fan (@Ranfan1997) April 8, 2019

Lambert apparently has adjusted the song in previous performances, but doing it on a nationally televised awards show made it so extra. Shelton and Stefani reportedly left their seats prior to the performance, but they can always watch the replay of the song, originally recorded by Audra Mae.

Lambert and Shelton divorced in 2015, and Shelton and Stefani confirmed their romance in November of that year. Lambert married Brendan McLoughlin in January.

Fans reacted to the damn moment from Sunday’s telecast.

OMFG SHE JUST DID I GOT THE HELL OUTTA OKLAHOMA. BAD ASS @mirandalambert

— ML Daily (@tomboyranfan) April 8, 2019

Holy smoke show!!! @mirandalambert looks good!! 🖤 BUT OMG her ex is in the crowd and she just shaded him by talking about getting out of Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/s6bHN5zJff

— The Nina D Show (@ninadonline) April 8, 2019

You know what Miranda Lambert? Oklahoma is glad you left!! It’s got a LOT MORE CLASS with Gwen in it. #ACMawards2019#mirandasnotnice

— Vicki Fillyaw (@FillyawVicki) April 8, 2019

Can we all just agree that @mirandalambert is petty and childish? Oklahoma doesn’t miss you honey. #ACMawards

— chanceynicole (@chanfrost2) April 8, 2019

Miranda Lambert said “I got the hell outta Oklahoma” while Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were in the audience #ACMawardspic.twitter.com/dybonYBoCl

— Joe (@iJoeJoee) April 8, 2019

Miranda Lambert was ice cold on the #ACMs with her line about getting the hell out of Oklahoma. pic.twitter.com/9AQWJn4Rbs

— Johnny De Silveira (@canuck4liberty) April 8, 2019

HAHAHAHAHA MIRANDA LAMBERT SINGING “I got the hell out of Oklahoma” AT THE ACMS IS A MOOD

— Allie ️ (@_alliereichert) April 8, 2019

Seriously Miranda Lambert it’s time you move on with your life and quit being a bitter itch!



Miranda ⁦@mirandalambert⁩ sings she ‘got the hell out of Oklahoma’ at #ACMAwards in front of Blake ⁦@blakeshelton⁩ and ⁦Gwen @gwenstefani⁩.https://t.co/oXhpVb9o13

— Robbin Young (@Robbin_Young) April 8, 2019

“I got the hell outta Oklahoma” - @mirandalambert, while tapping her ring finger in front of her ex, a live audience, and an entire tv audience is a whole ass mood. #ACMAwards

— Krystin Behannon (@krystinbehannon) April 8, 2019

Miranda Lambert just sang “got the hell out of Oklahoma” with Blake Shelton in the room and I have so much respect #ACMAwards

— Emily Longeretta (@emilylongeretta) April 8, 2019

