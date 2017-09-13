Miranda Lambert Celebrates 2nd Anniversary With Boyfriend Anderson East

Miranda Lambert and Anderson East attend the 2017 CMT Music awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

Miranda Lambert and Anderson East are #RelationshipGoals.

The musicians celebrated their second anniversary on Tuesday, when Lambert posted a sweet shot of herself smooching East on the cheek.

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Gushes Over Boyfriend Anderson East on His Birthday: 'He Owns the Stage and Owns My Heart'

"'Oh how I remember well, sunset on September 12th…' #PushingTime #2yearstoday #bamaboy @andersoneast," the 33-year-old country crooner captioned the Instagram photo, referencing lyrics to the couple's duet, "Pushin' Time."

The love song was featured on Lambert's 2016 album, The Weight of These Wings, which won Album of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

MORE: Miranda Lambert's Boyfriend Anderson East Posts Sweet Tribute Following ACM Awards: 'Couldn't Be More Proud'

News of Lambert's relationship with East, 30, first broke in December 2015, five months after finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Blake Shelton. The country crooner seems smitten with her man, who recently confessed that he's the one she turns to when she's "on the verge of a meltdown."

For more on the happy couple, watch the video below.

Related Gallery

Related Articles