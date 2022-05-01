Miranda Lambert says she 'wasn't prepared' for the tabloid frenzy surrounding her split from Blake Shelton

Miranda Lambert is opening up about the media attention surrounding her first marriage to Blake Shelton. (Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

Miranda Lambert says she "wasn't prepared" for the tabloid frenzy surrounding her marriage and eventual divorce from fellow country star Blake Shelton.

"It's not nice sometimes, but I think you've got to take it with a grain of salt," Lambert, 38, told CBS Sunday Morning of having all eyes on her private life. Her career, however, makes it easier to put the rumor mill to rest.

"I'm a singer-songwriter, so luckily I can tell my whole truth," she noted. "I will not lie in my music."

Describing herself as more at "peace with myself" now in comparison to her first CBS Sunday Morning interview in 2014, about a year before she and Shelton, 45, called time on their four-year marriage, Lambert went on to gush about finding love again with second husband Brendan McLoughlin. She describes falling in love with the former New York City policeman as "like some kind of Hallmark movie or something — this redneck from Texas meets this beautiful NYPD officer on the street in New York."

Lambert also opened up to the Los Angeles Times last week about her split from Shelton, who wed Gwen Stefani last year.

Calling their divorce "horrible — like the death of something," the ACM Awards Entertainer of the Year added that the experience of living under a microscope in Los Angeles as Shelton started work on The Voice "taught me that Hollywood is not anything I want to be part of.”

The attention was “a shock to my system,” Lambert explained. “I’m a Scorpio, so I’m already very private and protective. And choosing the job I chose — I mean, I get onstage, I’m in front of people. But I didn’t choose random photos of moments when I wasn’t at work.”

While her divorce has inspired her songwriting in the past — and breakup albums are undoubtedly having a moment — Lambert is looking ahead with her just-released new album, Palomino.

"I see all these women getting divorced, and I’m like, ‘You got one year, then no more wallowing. Let’s cry these tears and move on,'" she told the Times.