Miranda Kerr Expecting Second Child with Husband Evan Spiegel 10 Months After Giving Birth to Son

Miranda Kerr is going to be a mom — again!

Just 10 months after Kerr, 35, and her husband Evan Spiegel welcomed their first child together, a son named Hart, the Australian model and the Snapchat CEO, 28, are expecting another baby.

“Miranda, Evan, Flynn and Hart are looking forward to welcoming the newest member to their family,” a rep for Kerr tells PEOPLE.

Kerr is also mom to 8-year-old son Flynn with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

The former Victoria’s Secret model gave birth to baby Hart on May 7 in Los Angeles.

“Words cannot explain how happy we are to welcome our beautiful son into our family. Miranda is doing well and Flynn is excited to be a big brother. Thank you for the kind words and wishes during this very special time,” the new parents told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement.

A few months later, Spiegel opened up about fatherhood, telling E! News “It’s impossible to describe.”

“It’s a life-transforming event,” Spiegel told the outlet during the 2018 Cannes Lion Festival.

One more perk of having a baby? Getting to celebrate Father’s Day! As Spiegel describes of Sunday’s holiday, “Now I have a dad grilling set, which is a positive addition.”

While Hart is Spiegel’s first child, he shares a special bond with Flynn.

In fact, the little boy might be taking a leaf out of the tech mogul‘s book. As he explained to E! News, “Flynn is 7 and he’s already on his iPod.”

Spiegel added, “We email. Very emoji-heavy. It’s good!”

Kerr and Spiegel tied the knot in May 2017 in an intimate ceremony in southern California.

It was a private, small ceremony for family and friends — around 40 guests total — and everyone was chauffeured to Spiegel’s house in cars. The women were seen wearing colorful floor-length dresses and the men wore suits.

“For a small wedding, it has been a huge production,” a source told PEOPLE. “The wedding and reception are intimate, but lavish and classy. Miranda has been very involved. She has great taste and knew exactly what she wanted. She is very sweet. She is ecstatic to marry Evan.”

A second source said: “The ceremony was 20 minutes. Miranda and Evan had written vows that they shared. It was a very emotional ceremony. Miranda looked like a princess.”

The Daily Mail was the first to report the news on Kerr’s latest pregnancy.