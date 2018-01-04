Mira Sorvino Praises Her Father After He Threatens to Kill Harvey Weinstein

As far as Mira Sorvino is concerned, her father is a stand-up guy, even if — or perhaps especially if — he wants to lay Harvey Weinstein out flat.

Sorvino took to Twitter on Wednesday to heap praise on her dad, “Goodfellas” actor Paul Sorvino, after the elder Sorvino threatened to kill scandal-plagued producer Harvey Weinstein.

On Wednesday, TMZ published video of the elder Sorvino railing against Weinstein, who Sorvino has accused of damaging her career after she refused his advances.

Also Read: Paul Sorvino on Harvey Weinstein: 'I Will Kill the Motherf--er' (Video)

“He’s gonna go to jail. Oh, yeah. That son of a bitch,” Sorvino said. “Good for him that he goes, because if not, he has to meet me, and I will kill the motherf–er. Real simple.”

Sorvino’s praise for her protective papa came in a response to writer Yashar Ali’s recounting on Twitter of Paul Sorvino’s comments to TMZ, as well as Mira Sorvino’s words of admiration about her father when she won an Oscar for “Mighty Aphrodite.”

The younger Sorvino chose to focus on her Oscars speech, but made it clear that her love for her father “has only continued to grow” since then.

Also Read: 'Bad Santa' Director: The Weinsteins Blacklisted Mira Sorvino From My Movie Too

“My love for my father has only continued to grow since this moment. All the love in my heart!” Sorvino wrote. “He is the most loving father, the most brilliant actor, the most beautiful operatic tenor, the most talented visual artist- the wisest and most human advice giver, & best Grandpa ever!!”

In a December New Yorker article, the younger Sorvino said that she felt “iced out” after rejecting Weinstein’s advances.

“There may have been other factors, but I definitely felt iced out and that my rejection of Harvey had something to do with it,” Sorvino said.

“Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson seemed to confirm Sorvino’s suspicion in an interview with New Zealand’s Stuff, saying that Weinstein told him that Sorvino and Ashley Judd were a “nightmare” to work with.

Also Read: Harvey Weinstein Fires Back at Peter Jackson Over Ashley Judd, Mira Sorvino Blacklisting (Update)

“At the time, we had no reason to question what these guys were telling us — but in hindsight, I realize that this was very likely the Miramax smear campaign in full swing,” he said. “I now suspect we were fed false information about both of these talented women — and as a direct result their names were removed from our casting list.”

Weinstein denied the accusation in a statement from his spokesperson that read, in part, “There was no indication that Mira Sorvino had any issues until Mr. Weinstein read about the complaints in the news … As recently as this year, Mira Sorvino called Mr. Weinstein and asked if her husband could be part of the SEAL television series [Six] he was producing and Mr. Weinstein cast him; when Christopher Backus received a better offer, Mr. Weinstein allowed him to amicably break his contact to pursue the opportunity.”

What’s less deniable? Sorvino’s admiration for her father.

My love for my father has only continued to grow since this moment. All the love in my heart! He is the most loving father, the most brilliant actor, the most beautiful operatic tenor, the most talented visual artist- the wisest and most human advice giver, & best Grandpa ever!! https://t.co/H1u1IYj6f8 – Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) January 3, 2018





Related stories from TheWrap:

'Bad Santa' Director: The Weinsteins Blacklisted Mira Sorvino From My Movie Too

Harvey Weinstein Fires Back at Peter Jackson Over Ashley Judd, Mira Sorvino Blacklisting (Update)

Paul Sorvino on Harvey Weinstein: 'I Will Kill the Motherf—er' (Video)