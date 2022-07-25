Mira Sorvino, Diane Warren, Ralph Macchio Pay Tribute to Paul Sorvino: “A Life of Love and Joy and Wisdom”

Hollywood stars were heartbroken over the news of Paul Sorvino’s death on Monday and took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor.

Sorvino, the father of Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino, died Monday of natural causes at the age of 83, his wife, Dee Dee, announced. Publicist Roger Neal said he died at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

“Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage,” Dee Dee said.

Throughout his career Sorvino starred in a myriad of projects including The Gambler (1974), Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo and Juliet (1996), Oliver Stone’s Nixon (1995) and in The Cooler (2003). Other notable roles include The Panic in Needle Park (1971), William Friedkin’s The Brink’s Job (1978), The Rocketeer (1991) and The Firm (1993).

Sorvino received a Tony nomination and a Drama Desk Award for his performance in the original Broadway production of Jason Miller’s That Championship Season in 1973. He later starred in and helmed his only feature, The Trouble With Cali (2012). Sorvino joined NBC’s Law & Order for a season and starred as Det. Phil Cerretta.

Sorvino’s most recognized role is his portrayal of Paul Cicero in GoodFellas (1990).

In a tribute shared on social media, Mira Sorvino wrote, “My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend.”

Sorvino’s death follows the recent passings of his Goodfellas co-star Ray Liotta and Godfather star James Caan. In her tribute, Dianne Warren remembered the legendary actors: “Ray Liotta, James Caan and now Paul Sorvino, we can be pretty sure there’s a badass Goodfellas/Godfather mashup movie being made in Heaven right now!”

Story continues

Ralph Macchio remembered his Lost Cat Corona co-star as “one of the truest and honest actors I had had the pleasure of working with and getting to know.”

Others who took to social media to remember the legendary actor include Jason Alexander, who wrote, “From Baker’s Wife on Bway to Shakespeare in the Park to all the incredible film/tv roles – he was magnificent in all. Blessings to his friends and family.” Rosanna Arquette wrote, “I’m so very sorry for Mira and her family’s loss of their kind and lovely papa Paul Sorvino. May he Rest In Peace.”

Below are more tributes.

My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend. — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) July 25, 2022

Ray Liotta,James Caan and now Paul Sorvino, we can be pretty sure there's a badass Goodfellas/Godfather mashup movie being made in Heaven right now! 🎬💔 — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) July 25, 2022

The great Paul Sorvino. So many memorable roles in in so many genres. #RIP to a one of the truest and honest actors I had had the pleasure of working with and getting to know. pic.twitter.com/RKeVeBiv76 — Ralph Macchio (@ralphmacchio) July 25, 2022

I am so sorry to hear that Paul Sorvino has passed. Such a passionate & soulful actor, who gave the world legendary performances. My thoughts are with his family. Rest in peace Sir. https://t.co/TEgPXIRVYz — Marg Helgenberger (@MargHelgen) July 25, 2022

Oh no ,I’m so very sorry for Mira and her family’s loss of their kind and lovely papa Paul Sorvino. May he Rest In Peace. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) July 25, 2022

Dearest Mira,

I am sending you my deepest condolences on the loss of your beautiful father Paul Sorvino. I have always admired the love and respect that you have for each other. It touched me so very much. I admired him greatly as an actor, and a human being. #RIPPaulSorvino ❤️ — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) July 25, 2022

For all his characters and success, it was Paul Sorvino’s reaction the night his daughter @MiraSorvino won the Oscar that said virtually everything about fatherhood and family and love. Timeless. 🙏🏼 @TheAcademy #RIP pic.twitter.com/asO7v0sVBO — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) July 25, 2022

The amazing Paul Sorvino has passed. From Baker's Wife on Bway to Shakespeare in the Park to all the incredible film/tv roles – he was magnificent in all. Blessings to his friends and family.#rippaulsorvino — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) July 25, 2022

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Paul Sorvino. We were fortunate enough to spend time with him at the 2018 #TCMFF. @THR remembers him here: https://t.co/2kFfFfh1rv pic.twitter.com/XsuFe71M3A — TCM (@tcm) July 25, 2022

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.