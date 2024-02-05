Minn. Mom Accused of Sexually Abusing 2 Youth Hockey Players After Discussing Marital Problems in Hotel Hot Tub

Allison Schardin is charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact

• Allison Schardin, 39, is accused of sexually abusing two teenage hockey players at a hotel in Minnesota

• Schardin allegedly messaged one of the teens on Snapchat asking to come to his hotel room

•After the encounter, Schardin allegedly went to one of their hockey games

A Minnesota mother is accused of sexually abusing two teen hockey players who were in town for a tournament, police say, according to multiple reports.

Allison Schardin, 39, is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct, jail records indicate.

Citing authorities, the Star Tribune, CBS News and the Pioneer Press reported that Schardin is accused of going to a hotel room in Roseville, Minn., with the teenagers on Jan. 14 and sexually abusing them.

The outlets reported that authorities allege Schardin met the hockey players in the hotel’s pool area. According to the criminal complaint, she was in the hot tub with the teens and allegedly told them she was having marital problems.

According to the Star Tribune, citing the criminal complaint, Schardin allegedly messaged one of the boys on Snapchat after meeting him and said she and her husband had a fight before asking him if she could come to his room.

The three outlets, citing authorities, all reported that after being arrested on Feb. 1, Schardin admitted to having sexual contact with the boys. After the encounter, she allegedly showed up at one of the hockey games and texted them when they returned home, according to the report from the Pioneer Press.

The Star Tribune reported that Schardin told police she was staying at the hotel with her husband and two children for a staycation.

It is not immediately clear if Schardin has retained an attorney or entered a plea.



If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.



