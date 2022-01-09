Minka Kelly shares photo with rumored beau Trevor Noah as she reflects on 'holiday of a lifetime'

Minka Kelly shared a photo of rumored boyfriend Trevor Noah. (Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage)

Just days after Daily Show host Trevor Noah featured her for the first time on his Instagram page, actress Minka Kelly is returning the favor.

On Sunday, the former Friday Night Lights star posted her own snapshot from the recent trip she and rumored on-off beau Noah took to his native South Africa. The Johannesburg-born Noah, 37, appears to have taken the selfie featuring Kelly, 41, and a group of friends as they enjoy drinks by the water.

"Take a trip to South Africa," Kelly captioned the shot, the first on her own account to feature Noah. "Find friends like these. Have the holiday of a lifetime."

Referencing the informal name for South Africa, Kelly added, "Thank you, Mzansi."

Though Kelly did not tag Noah, she and the comedian have been romantically linked since 2020. That August, an unnamed source told People that the pair were "very happy" in their "very serious relationship." The stars reportedly split in May 2021, but appeared to reunite just weeks later. Neither has spoken publicly about the relationship, however.

In 2016, Kelly — whose exes include Chris Evans and Derek Jeter — addressed speculation about her dating life in an interview with Power 106.

"I think it comes with the territory," she said at the time. "It's a small price to pay for the extraordinary life that I live.

"Look, if it's true and it's out, then it's true and it's out," she added. "When it's not true and it's out, it's really frustrating. You just have to find the comedy in all of it."