Mindy Kaling Shares Bikini Pics With Body-Positive Message: 'You Don't Have to Be a Size 0'

Mindy Kaling is embracing her curves.

The Late Night star took to Instagram on Friday to share two photos of herself in cute bikinis, as well as spread a body-positive message.

"IDK who needs to hear this but… 🗣 WEAR A BIKINI IF YOU WANT TO WEAR A BIKINI. You don’t have to be a size 0," she captioned the shots. "Swipe for my storytime and have a great summer ❤️ (edited to say: this accidentally sounds like an ad but it’s not- but I mean, if you want to buy ANY high waisted bikini and wear it, tag a pic so I can comment)!"

In the pics, the Office alum sports a black bathing suit top with multi-colored high-waisted bottoms, as well as a blue floral two-piece with coral sandals. The actress' comment section was soon filled with a slew of empowering and positive messages from friends and fans.

"You look incredible! ⚡️⚡️," one person wrote, with another one adding, "You look f'in' grrrreat, kid! Sexy Mama! 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️."

Last month, Kaling -- who has a 1-year-old daughter, Katherine -- got real about motherhood, discussing how she came to be a mom and how it affected her life and career.

"I always knew I wanted to be a mom, but I would have put it off and put it off. I’m happy that it happened when it did. I would have put it off indefinitely," she shared in an interview with Glamour. "I’ve seen firsthand the heartbreak of women who have waited to get pregnant [and then it doesn’t happen]. For me, my relationship with my mother was such an integral part of my life. Thinking back on our relationship is still such a huge source of my happiness day to day, so I’m so grateful for having Katherine."

"I usually want to be working on three different TV or film projects while writing something, like a book of essays. That hasn’t changed so much, the amount of what I want to do. I think it eventually will," she said. "My baby is so little and takes such long naps. She sleeps more than half the day, so I’ve found it to not be too much of a deterrent. Plus, I’m privileged enough to have child care. In a couple of years, I probably won’t want to do quite so many things at once, but right now I still find the work energy giving, not energy depleting."

For more on Kaling, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Mindy Kaling Says She's 'Not Going to Talk to Anyone' About Her Daughter's Father

Mindy Kaling Says She's Glad Her Pregnancy Was Unplanned: 'I Would've Put It Off Indefinitely'

Mindy Kaling Jokes That Her Daughter Katherine Is 'in the Mob'

Related Articles: