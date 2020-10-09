Mindy Kaling secretly gives birth to a baby boy: ‘This is news to a lot of people’

Mindy Kaling quietly welcomed her second child amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Office and The Mindy Project star, 41, shared the happy news on Thursday’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. She said she had a baby boy, who she named Spencer, in September.

“I’m telling it for the first time now, it feels so strange, but I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3,” Kaling revealed.

When Colbert said people didn’t even know she was pregnant, she replied, “I know! This is news to a lot of people. It’s true.” She went on to share “the most important part of it,” which is that “his name is Spencer.”

Spencer joins Kaling and her daughter, Katherine, who’s almost 3. The big sister was worried about having a new sibling, Kaling reported, for fear he would take all her toys.

“She thought it would be another child that was her same size,” Kaling explained. “Then she was delighted when he arrived home with me from the hospital and he was just a blob who couldn’t take her toys. She’s a huge fan now that she’s met him.”

There was a bit of speculation, from some of her Instagram posts and one set of paparazzi pix, that Kaling was pregnant, but she kept it a secret. How?

“Well, no one saw me,” she explained. Plus, “There was so much going on and so much heartbreak in the world that it felt strange to go out of my way to shine a light on [being pregnant].”

As for those paparazzi pix — taken in August when she was 8 months pregnant — Kaling said she thought the news would be out as she clearly looked pregnant in them. However, the tabloid didn’t explicitly say she was pregnant, which she found insulting.

”They ran this photo of me and I look very pregnant,” she said. “They were too nervous to claim that I was pregnant that it was almost more insulting... If you’re not pregnant, you need to go to the doctor if you look like that.”

Kaling has not revealed the paternity of the father of either child. She told the New York Times last year that. “My feeling is that, until I speak to my daughter about that, I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it.”

