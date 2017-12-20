Mindy Kaling Reportedly Gives Birth to Daughter Katherine, Her First Child!

Baby No. 1 has reportedly arrived for the 'Office' and 'Mindy Project' star, who is also in the upcoming 'Oceans 8' movie!

Mindy Kaling is a mom!

The Office and Mindy Project actress, who stars alongside Sandra Bullock in the upcoming Ocean's 8 film, welcomed daughter Katherine Kaling on Tuesday, according to E! News.

ET has reached out to Kaling's rep.

Since Kaling's pregnancy news first broke in July, the 38-year-old actress has chosen not to reveal who the father is. However, on a number of occasions, Kaling has opened up about becoming a mom and what her pregnancy experience has been like.

“It’s so easy to criticize parenting until you’re a parent. So, one of the nice things about becoming a parent is that I'll be able to openly criticize other parents because I will have a child," Kaling joked during a Today show interview in September. "I'd like to be the fun mom. I know I'm gonna be the dorky mom. So, if I could be kind of fun, too, I think that would be nice."

In October, Kaling told Ellen DeGeneres on her daytime show that pregnancy had given her a whole new appreciation for sitting down.

“I’ve had a pretty great time of it so far, but I think I took a lot for granted before this, now that I’m in my current situation," she explained. "Like, sitting, I’m obsessed with sitting and even when I was standing back there I was looking at this chair and I was like, ‘Awww, can’t wait to sit in that chair!’”

Congrats, Mindy!

