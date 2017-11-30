Mindhunter season 2: everything you need to know

From Digital Spy

Six months before Mindhunter season one even dropped, Netflix reportedly commissioned a follow-up. That's hardly anything new – the streaming giant used to recommission literally everything they made, but that's not the case any more. It's a mark of confidence, and one that was well placed.

We loved the first series – you can see our review of episodes 1 and 2 here – and the real-life source material allows for considerable expansion. FBI analyst John Douglas had a long and illustrious career, after all, one that involved meeting and occasionally incarcerating some of the world's most famous psychopaths.

So what can we expect from season two?

Mindhunters season 2 release date: When can I see it?

Netflix officially confirmed a second season on November 30, but without any confirmation of a release date.

Director and exec producer David Fincher recently talked about the show in terms of "next year", implying he'd be filming in 2018, which would further imply that the second season would drop towards the end of the year, much like season one.

Having said that, Fincher is slated to direct World War Z 2 in 2018, so he may be less involved in the hands-on production of the show this time around.

If you're insisting on a guess, we're predicting mid-October 2018.

Mindhunters season 2 cast: who's in it?

Short of a radical recasting, Jonathan Groff is a shoo-in as Holden Ford. (Named after two brands of car, incidentally. Australian-born showrunner Joe Penhall told News.com.au: "I started with [the name] Holden after Holden Caulfield in Catcher In The Rye, the ultimate young green antihero of American literature. But I was driving a Holden when I came up with the idea, a rental, and it got me thinking ... and Ford seemed the obvious second name.")

We'd also expect to see Holt McAllany back as Bill Tench (Robert Ressler in real life) along with Anna Torv as the pair's academic associate and mentor Dr Wendy Carr (loosely based on Ann Wolbert Burgess).

Of the killers, given that Dennis Rader wasn't caught until the '00s, actor Sonny Valicenti would seem to be a likely candidate for return, and – speaking for ourselves – we'd welcome more time in the company of the truly awful yet somehow compelling Ed Kemper, if only because relative newcomer Cameron Britton was so magnetic in the role.

Cotter Smith, as FBI unit chief Shepard, is a likely sign-up too.

Mindhunters season 2 plot: What's it about?

In an interview with Billboard about the show's music, Fincher revealed that the second season will address the real-life events of 79-81, two years after season one: