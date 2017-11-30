‘Mindhunter’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

“Mindhunter” has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix.

The streaming service announced the renewal on the show’s official Twitter account on Thursday morning.

The series stars Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv, Hannah Gross, and newcomer Cameron Britton, who portrays serial killer Ed Kemper. Set in the 1970s, the series explores the early days of criminal psychology and profiling. Two FBI agents, played by Groff and McCallany, interview imprisoned serial killers in an attempt to apply what they learn to current cases.

Joe Penhall created the series. David Fincher, Joshua Donen, Charlize Theron, and Cean Chaffin serve as executive producers.

More to come…

We need to talk to more subjects. pic.twitter.com/7pTnxAhM0G — MINDHUNTER (@MINDHUNTER_) November 30, 2017





