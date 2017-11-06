Hundreds of new movies are released every year, but if you want your film to linger long in the memory, the devil is in the details. Literally.

Each of these films is considered a classic and you’ve probably seen them dozens of times, but we wager you might have missed some of the amazing smaller details that make them stand out from the crowd. Seriously, you’ll never be able to see these movies in the same light again.

Here’s some of the best, most mind-blowing movie details you probably missed…

Read more

The funniest moments of the MCU so far

Subtle Star Wars references in other movies

Movie stars that lost a huge amount of money