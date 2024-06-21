Milwaukee's largest public drone light show is coming in July. Here's what you need to know

Four hundred drones equipped with LED lights will soon illuminate the night sky over Lake Michigan, creating complex, colorful shapes.

The Friends of Villa Terrace drone show, Milwaukee's largest-ever drone show, takes place July 10, opening night of the Villa Terrace Art Museum Centennial Celebration. The 20-minute show is free and open to the public. Much like a fireworks show, it will be visible from a wide area along the lakeshore, including McKinley Beach, Back Bay Park, the North Point Water Tower and Prospect Avenue. The art museum will also host a glow-in-the-dark viewing party.

"It's an event that's meant to reach out to all of Milwaukee to inspire them to come and visit the Villa Terrace and see what a spectacular public amenity it is," said Megan Holbrook, a Friends of Villa Terrace member leading the planning of the drone show and other Centennial events.

This image of a koi fish will be created by lit-up drones at the Friends of Villa Terrace drone show on July 10.

The drones will form about 20 different images, including elements of the Villa Terrace like the Hermes statue that greets guests in the Villa's interior courtyard and a koi fish like those in the Villa's Renaissance Garden fishpond. The images will span at least 600 feet over the lake.

Holbrook's team worked with local artist Ray Chi to design the show. Chi even created a special soundtrack that will be broadcast simultaneously on WMSE 91.7 during the performance.

Detroit-based Firefly Drones provided the fleet of two-pound drones; a 15-person team of Firefly drone pilots and engineers will produce the show. Together, Chi and the Firefly team have dedicated over 200 hours to creating the upcoming performance.

This map provided by the Friends of Villa Terrace shows the "prime viewing" locations to catch the LED drone show for free on Wednesday, July 10 at 9 p.m.

When and where is the Villa Terrace drone show?

The drone show takes place on Wednesday, July 10 at 9 p.m. The show is 20 minutes long.

The drones will take off just south of Bradford Beach and will be visible along the lakefront and from nearby high rises. You can also view the show from the Villa Terrace patio viewing party at the museum, 2220 N. Terrace Ave. Tickets are required for the party.

A rendering of an image of the Hermes statue that will be created by lit-up drones at the Friends of Villa Terrace drone show on July 10.

Drone show viewing party details

The Friends of Villa Terrace will host a drone show viewing party on the museum's patio overlooking the lake from 7 to 10 p.m. on July 10. The event will feature glow-in-the-dark activities for all ages. Tickets are $25 for adults, $5 for children ages 5 to 17, and free for children four and under. Tickets can be purchased at VillaTerrace100.com while supplies last.

Party guests are encouraged to wear white clothing that will light up under the backlights. There will be plenty of glow-in-the-dark games and activities, including a glow-in-the-dark treasure hunt, face painting, Jenga, cornhole, and a cash bar with glowing cocktails and mocktails.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Villa Terrace celebrates 100 years with free, public drone light show