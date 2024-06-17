Milwaukee's Brady Street is getting a new café, bakery that specializes in delta-9 THC-infused drinks and pastries

A café and bakery that specializes in delta-9 THC-infused drinks and pastries is coming to Brady Street this summer, the Brady Street Business Improvement District announced in a Facebook post this week.

What is delta-9, you ask? The psychoactive chemical in marijuana.

The aptly-named High Crowd Café — which looks to have an outer space theme — plans to make its debut at 1229 E. Brady St. in July, per the post.

This will be the business' third location, its second in Wisconsin. Its others are in Madison and Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood, according to its website.

The menu on the website lists a variety of teas, like a matcha latte; lattes, including a chocolate lava mocha; and lemonades, such as the Strawberry OG.

By the looks of that menu, it appears that if a customer wants their beverage infused with d-9, they pick "how high" they want it, from a "chill" level of 25 milligrams to a "WTF" level of 100 milligrams.

The café/bakery is described as a place with "chill vibes" to get work done or play one of its many "highly engineered" board games.

What is delta-9?

According to a previous Journal Sentinel report, hemp is a variety of the cannabis plant that has low levels of delta-9 THC, the psychoactive compound that gets people high.

Through processing, manufacturers have found ways to extract highly potent compounds from hemp. Delta-9 is present in low levels in hemp, and can be extracted and synthesized, according to a JS report.

Retailers are flooding physical stores and online sites with delta-9 THC products they say are compliant with the Farm Bill Congress passed in 2018, legalizing the sale of hemp and products extracted from it.

