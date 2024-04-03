Milton eatery closed over 168 rodent droppings; Pensacola diner shut down for roaches

Here's the breakdown of recent restaurant inspections in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties for the week of March 25-31. Florida's restaurant owners are not required to post restaurant inspection results where guests can see them. So, every week, we provide that information for you.

During the latest round of inspections from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, two restaurants were temporarily closed, one restaurant received at least one high priority violation and 17 restaurants passed their first inspection with zero violations.

Disclaimer: The Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation describes an inspection report as a ‘snapshot’ of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.

Two restaurants temporarily closed

Cosse’s Corner Shack

5168 Stewart St.

Inspection details: Routine Inspection on March 28

Follow-up inspection: Operations ordered stopped until violations were corrected. The restaurant complied with a follow-up inspection the next day with zero violations.

Total violations: Three total violations, with one high-priority violation

Details of high priority violations:

High Priority - Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 168 rodent droppings throughout establishment. Seventeen along windowsill in service area, approximately 55 on floor in service area, nine on shelf above three compartment sink, three behind prep table, approximately 50 on floor in back prep area, 17 on back windowsill, eight on floor in back storage area, and nine on wrapped toilet paper in dry storage area. **Warning**

Scenic 90 Café

701 Scenic Highway

Inspection details: Complaint Inspection on March 28

Follow-up inspection: Operations ordered stopped until violations were corrected. The restaurant complied with a follow-up inspection the next day with zero violations.

Total violations: 10 total violations, with two high-priority violations

Details of high priority violations:

High Priority - Roach excrement and/or droppings present. Observed approximately two roach casings in the following locations: one roach casing inside hand washing station at front counter. One roach casing inside storage area on cook line. **Warning**

High Priority - Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately one rodent dropping in the following area: one rodent dropping behind Point of Sales system along wall of shelf in kitchen. **Warning**

One restaurant receives high priority violation

Adonna’s Garden St. Café and Bakery

811 W. Garden St.

Inspection details: Routine Inspection on March 26

Follow-up inspection: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public. A follow-up inspection is still required.

Total violations: Two total violations, with 1 high-priority violation

Details of high priority violations:

High Priority - From initial inspection: High Priority - Dishmachine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dishmachine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dishmachine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Observed chlorine parts per million of dish machine at 0 parts per million. Operator set up three-compartment sink to sanitize dishes. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection March 26: During callback, dish machine chlorine at 0 parts per million. Three compartment sink chlorine set up at 50 parts per million. **Time Extended**

17 restaurants receive a perfect score

Bonsai, 12 Via Deluna Drive Burn Your Ships, mobile Casino Beach Bar, 41 Fort Pickens Road Casino Beach Bar & Grille/Drift, 41 Fort Pickens Road Jitterbug Beverage Co., 2050 N. 12 Ave. Jordan Valley, mobile Lamonte Gelato, 1010 N. 12 Ave. Suite 133 Panda Express #2366, 1779 E. Nine Mile Road Sonny’s Real Pit Bar B Q, 8313 Chellie Road Speedmart, mobile The Pensacola Beach Resort, 165 Fort Pickens Road Andy D’s, 8649 Gulf Boulevard La Chama Venez, mobile McDonald’s, 8644 Navarre Parkway Panda Express, 3868 Gulf Breeze Parkway Sauce Boss Burger Co. 2, mobile Subway, 3075 Gulf Breeze Parkway

What agency inspects restaurants in Florida?

Routine regulation and inspection of restaurants is conducted by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The Department of Health is responsible for investigation and control of food-borne illness outbreaks associated with all food establishment.

How do I report a dirty restaurant in Florida?

If you see abuses of state standards, report them and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation will send inspectors. Call the Florida DBPR at 850-487-1395 or report a restaurant for health violations online.

What does all that terminology in Florida restaurant inspections mean?

Basic violations are those considered against best practices.

A warning is issued after an inspector documents violations that must be corrected by a certain date or within a specified number of days from receipt of the inspection report.

An administrative complaint is a form of legal action taken by the division. Insufficient compliance after a warning, a pattern of repeat violations or existence of serious conditions that warrant immediate action may result in the division initiating an administrative complaint against the establishment. Says the division website: "Correcting the violations is important, but penalties may still result from violations corrected after the warning time was over."

An emergency order — when a restaurant is closed by the inspector — is based on an immediate threat to the public. Here, the Division of Hotels and Restaurants director has determined that the establishment must stop doing business and any division license is suspended to protect health, safety or welfare of the public.

A 24-hour call-back inspection will be performed after an emergency closure or suspension of license.

