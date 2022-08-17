'Million Dollar Listing' Star Matt Altman's Wife Johanna Arrested and Charged with Domestic Violence

The wife of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles' Matt Altman was arrested earlier this month.

Johanna Altman was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence on Aug. 4, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirms to PEOPLE. She was released on a $50,000 bond.

Johanna, 40, was subsequently booked into jail in Van Nuys, California, at 9:30 p.m. according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department booking sheet. She was released around 4:30 a. m. the next day.

A representative for the Altman family did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

When asked about the incident, Matt, 44, told The New York Post's Page Six, which was the first to report the arrest, that Johanna's father recently died of COVID-19, which "has been absolutely devastating to her and our entire family."

He continued, "We have all been struggling with this loss and have been going through a tough time."

"We have never been more in love and connected from this tragedy. We ask everyone to respect our privacy," said Matt.

After news broke about her arrest Tuesday, Johanna shared an Instagram post saying that she and her husband were "only getting stronger."

"Ups and downs ain't gonna stop anything. Love you so much," the mother of three wrote.

NBC Universal (Bravo's parent company) did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The pair –– who share 4-year-old twins London and Ashton, and son Hudson Isaac, 22 months, –– celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on Aug. 12.

"Happy 5th Anniversary @johanna_altman couldn't imagine sharing life with anyone else. 5 years, 4 house moves, 3 incredible kids, 2 people sharing 1 heart. Love you xo #anniversary," Matt wrote alongside an Instagram photo of him and Johanna on their wedding day.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.