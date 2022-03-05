Million Dollar Listing Star Josh Flagg and Husband Bobby Boyd Divorcing After 5 Years of Marriage

josh-flagg-bobby-boyd

Patrick McMullan/Getty

Josh Flagg and his husband are calling it quits.

The Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star, 36, revealed in a text post to his Instagram on Friday that he and his husband Bobby Boyd are "divorcing."

"This might sound abrupt but I felt I should be transparent from the top rather than bury the headline," he wrote. "This was not a rash or impulsive decision. We have been very thoughtful before coming to this conclusion."

"It was not a lack of love but rather the two of us growing in different directions and wanting very different things for ourselves," Flagg continued. "I care deeply about Bobby and have nothing but love and respect for him. I want how we separate from each other to represent that."

"Thanks to all for your unwavering support," he concluded.

Flagg also shared the announcement to his Instagram Story, along with some images from the Brando Resort, an exclusive luxury enclave on French Polynesia's private island Tetiaroa.

The shock announcement garnered almost 5,000 likes in under an hour after being posted, and Flagg's MDLLA colleague Heather Bilyeu Altman commented, "I love you both so much and have tremendous respect for you both ❤️".

Following Flagg's announcement, Boyd posted a statement of his own to his Instagram page, explaining that the couple has been navigating their new normal for the last couple of months.

"The last 6 years of my life I wouldn't change for the world," Boyd began his post. "6 years ago, I met and fell in love with my best friend. From the first date we were inseparable and took off at lightning speed. Josh and I had a whirlwind of a love story that I will forever be grateful for. We have both taught each other so much and have learned so much about ourselves throughout our relationship.

"As the news has come out, it may seem sudden to most of you, but Josh and I have been spending the last couple of months figuring this out together. We wanted this to be private between us and not involve most of our friends and family. If there is one thing I can say about both of us, it's that we both gave everything we absolutely could to make this work."

Boyd added, "Unfortunately, as we have learned, sometimes love isn't enough. We have found that we want different things for our lives and our paths look very different now. I love Josh with all of my heart and will always respect and admire him. I'm forever grateful to him for showing me that true love does exist.

"And now, today, we both go on our new journeys. This may be the end of our romantic relationship, but I'll always consider him part of my family."

He concluded with a note to Flagg as well as their followers, writing, "Joshua, I love you and wish you nothing but love and absolute happiness. Thank you everyone for your love, support, and understanding."

Flagg and Boyd, also 36, wed in a Jewish ceremony at the Beverly Hills Hotel in September 2017.

A 2018 episode of Million Dollar Listing: LA documented an explosive fight the pair had a week before their nuptials that arose after Flagg sought support from Boyd after a disagreement with fellow star Josh Altman.

Flagg and Boyd got engaged in the summer of 2016, while away on vacation in Paris.