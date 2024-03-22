Millie Bobby Brown's Stranger Things co-star Matthew Modine to officiate her wedding

Stranger Things actor Matthew Modine has said he will officiate the wedding of his co-star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi, Jon Bon Jovi's son.

Modine plays Dr Martin Brenner, the "Papa" of Brown's character Eleven in the Netflix sci-fi series.

He told Access Daily he had already written the wedding vows.

"I have one of those licences to get people married, and Millie thought it'd be great, and then Jake said it would be a great idea," Modine said.

He added that the couple "loved what I wrote for them to join hands and to become husband and wife".

The 65-year-old said he had only officiated one wedding ceremony before, but it was "such a beautiful thing to be able to join two people in holy matrimony".

The couple were pictured at the premiere of the fourth season of Stranger Things in 2022

The couple have been dating since 2021 and announced their engagement in 2023.

Posting a picture of herself with Bongiovi, the English actress wrote at the time: "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all."

A date for their wedding ceremony has not been made public.

In February, Brown told The Tonight Show that Bongiovi proposed to her underwater on holiday because they had both bonded over their love of diving.

"He gives me a shell and I turn it over, and it's a ring," she recalled.

While underwater, she made an OK hand symbol to say yes to the proposal. But then "he puts the ring on my hand and as I go to show him, the ring falls off my finger [and] plummets so fast, it was like a cinematic movie".

"Jake threw himself so deep - the diver was like, 'You can't do that, your ears... literally your brain will explode,'" she told host Jimmy Fallon.

But Bongiovi managed to rescue the ring, and once they got to the surface he properly proposed with a ring that belonged to Brown's mother.

The actress, 20, rose to fame as a child star on the smash hit Netflix series, with the forthcoming fifth season set to be the show's last.

Bongiovi, 21, one of rock star Bon Jovi's four children, recently landed his second major acting role in coming-of-age film Rockbottom.

Modine is also known for films including Full Metal Jacket and The Dark Knight Rises, and appeared in the Oscar-winning Oppenheimer.