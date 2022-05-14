Millie Bobby Brown Tells How She Learned Her American Accent By Watching Hannah Montana : 'It's So Good'

Millie Bobby Brown owes a lot to Hannah Montana!

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Friday, the Stranger Things star reiterated that she perfected her American accent by watching Miley Cyrus' hit Disney Channel show.

When Fallon asked if the rumor was true, the 18-year-old actress confirmed, "Yes, absolutely!"

"I watched Bugsy Malone and Godfather when I was like eight and my parents were like, you know, watching all these movies with me and I was like 'Yeah but Hannah Montana is like Oscar-nominating, like it's so good,'" Brown explained.

"Hannah Montana is the best," she continued, "the film, everything. Everything about it is amazing."

Back in 2020, Brown was a guest on Cyrus' Instagram series Bright Minded, where she told Cyrus herself of the impact the Disney Channel show had on her life.

"The only way I got my American accent was by watching Hannah Montana," she told Cyrus, 29, who played the titular teen pop star on the show.

"I'm surprised you don't have a country accent!" Tennessee-born Cyrus replied while laughing.

"I was obsessed with [Hannah Montana]," Brown said. "I was actually just going through my camera roll and I saw a video of me in a cowboy hat and I was learning ['Hoedown Throwdown']. Full-on knew every single dance move."

"I wanted your job," she told Cyrus. "I didn't know how to get your job but I was like, 'I want to be like Hannah Montana. I don't know how to do it.' "

"And then I realized it was an actual job," Brown noted. "And I was like, 'Oh, I want to do that, that sounds fun!' I didn't even know you could get money for it. I was like, 'I'll do it for free!' "

Also on Friday, Fallon asked if there were any other impressions she's learned by watching TV.

"Yeah, I like to see characters and then I just do the accent," Brown shared. "As long as I've watched it for long enough, I can kind of get it to somewhat of a T."

She then told Fallon she's been recently watching Netflix's Inventing Anna, a show starring Julia Garner as Anna Delvey, a fake Russian heiress who tricked New York's elite.

"I was in the hotel lobby the other day and they were like, 'Miss Brown, we have to run your card again,' and I was like [in Anna Delvey's accent] 'Run it again! It must be your system! Why do you look poor?'" said Brown.

As the crowd laughed and cheered, Fallon asked if she could do any more. "Winona Ryder from Season 1," she answered, "Noah [Schnapp] and I like to do this one."

After saying a line as Schnapp's character Will, Brown embodied Ryder, saying, "Come on, baby, I am here. I am coming to find you, honey."

The first half of Stranger Things' fourth season premieres May 27 on Netflix.