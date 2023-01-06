Millie Bobby Brown Gushes Over ‘Partner for Life’ Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown is celebrating the good things in her life as she enters 2023.

The Stranger Things star took to Instagram to give fans a series of snapshots from the past year and in many of the photos, she’s seen cuddling with her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, the 20-year-old son of Jon Bon Jovi.

“Endlessly in love with the year I’ve had! Grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life,” the 18-year-old actress wrote of her boyfriend. “Here’s to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us. Let’s do it again but better!”

In response, Bongiovi left the sweetest comment on Brown’s post: “Your year babe love you so much.”

The loved-up duo were first romantically linked in the summer of 2021, when they were photographed holding hands in New York City. The couple went on to make their red carpet debut at the 2022 BAFTA Awards in March. Since then, Brown and Bongiovi have shared a number of adorable photos together on Instagram and have walked a number of red carpets, including for the Stranger Things season four premiere and the Enola Holmes 2 premiere.

